North Florida Republicans launch ‘Florida Strike Force’ to support Republicans in Georgia runoffs

North Florida Republicans are mobilizing reinforcements to help defend the Peach State from a looming Democratic insurgency.

With senate control in the balance, the Leon County Republican Party this week launched a “Florida Strike Force” recruiting website.

“The Florida Strike Force has been created for people who can cross over into Georgia and walk doors or want to make calls into Georgia from the comfort of your home,” the group’s website says.

The political mobilization comes as the Republican senate advantage hinges on two January runoff races in Georgia.

Sen. David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, faced a re-election challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff and fell just shy of 50%. The narrow margin prompted a January runoff.

Additionally, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, appointed to replace retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, faced a Special Election against Democrat Raphael Warnock. The races’ tight margins prompted a runoff.

The pending outcomes of both Senate races have garnered national interest. Should Democrats gain control of the Senate, little would stand in the way of President-elect Joe Biden and his party’s agenda.

“Democrats are fighting in Georgia to try to take two Senate seats and seize control of the Senate,” the website warns. “If they are successful they will try to implement their radical left agenda of packing the Supreme Court and the Green New Deal. We must defend the Senate!”

Notably, the GOP website features an image of Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and a quote.

“Now we take Georgia, then we can change the world,” the Democratic New York Senator is quoted as saying.

On Election Day, Florida Republicans enjoyed a better night than their Georgia cohorts. Trump won the Sunshine State by 3.37%. The Florida GOP also flipped two congressional seats and five state House seats from blue to red, and hold an edge in a closely watched state Senate recount.