Christian Ziegler asks Florida ‘patriots’ to help ‘save the U.S. Senate’ in Georgia

Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Christian Ziegler wants to send reinforcements to Georgia, where the GOP is fighting to retain control of the Senate.

“Over the next 54 days, all eyes will be on Georgia as 2 U.S. Senate races will be decided during a Special Election on January 5th. In short — Republicans MUST WIN in order to maintain a majority in the U.S. Senate,” Ziegler wrote, emphasis his own.

The Thursday email wasn’t a fundraising ask, it implored Floridians to put in the work — either remotely or in person. Recipients are being directed to GAFightClub.com, where they can sign up for volunteer shifts.

“Thank you for all of your efforts this cycle and I look forward to working with you to help achieve Republican victory in Georgia on January 5th,” the email closed.

The call for help comes as Florida’s top elected Republicans have been dispatched to the Peach State to help secure election for Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Both were on the ballot last week, but neither captured a majority of the vote, necessitating a runoff against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who was elected chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee this week, has already begun airing ads for his GOP colleagues through his Let’s Get to Work political committee.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, meanwhile, suggested Thursday that “Georgia is voting for whether they want two Chuck Schumers in the Senate.”

Also, a contingent of North Florida Republicans have started mobilizing a so-called “Florida Strike Force” to quell looming Democratic insurgency.

Republicans wrapped up Election Day with 50 seats in the Senate while the Democrats hold 48.

Since Joe Biden the apparent winner in the presidential election, Democrats could control the chamber if they manage to win both Georgia runoffs. As Vice President, former U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote in any contentious legislative battles.