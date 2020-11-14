Rick Scott quarantined after exposure to COVID-19 Friday night

Florida Sen. Rick Scott has announced via Twitter that he will quarantine immediately after coming into contact with an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

The Senator said he was tested Saturday morning, and the result came back negative, but he will still be quarantining “out of an abundance of caution.” Scott said he has no symptoms as of this morning. It is unclear currently if either party was wearing a mask.

Florida’s former Governor came into contact with an individual who tested positive with the virus at his arrival back in Florida following his visit to Georgia. The Senator was in Cumming, Georgia on Friday afternoon for a rally on behalf of Senate colleagues David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID. I was tested this morning and the result was negative. I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 14, 2020

Scott was in the news Thursday after he sent a letter out to federal Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and governors throughout the country asking for detailed information about the distribution of rapid “antigen” tests for COVID-19.

The request included information about how many tests have been distributed to each state and how the states subsequently are parceling out the tests.

“We must do everything possible to fully reopen our nation’s economy and get Americans back to work and school. Our nation’s testing capacity has greatly increased and the Trump Administration is making great progress with therapeutics and vaccine development,” Scott wrote in the letter.

Scott was also chosen by colleagues this week to helm the National Republican Senatorial Committee and promises to be an active head of the Senate campaign arm from the start.