King tides could bring flooding to South Florida

Flooding in South Florida is possible.

A new moon could cause flooding problems.

The National Weather Service in Miami is issuing a coastal flood statement as the new moon’s proximity to Earth brings on another round of king tides.

The Palm Beach Post reports that because the new moon is Sunday, the brackish Intracoastal water that bubbles up through storm grates and over aging sea walls in the South Florida area could linger through Tuesday.

High tide times on Sunday are around 8 a.m and 8:20 p.m.

Monday high tides are at about 9 a.m. and 9:10 p.m.

This may be the last round of king tide flooding this year with December’s new moon forecast to have less influence.

The high tide flooding for South Florida typically begins in September. It’s a combination of multiple factors, including a slower Gulf Stream current, warmer waters, lunar alignment and sea-level rise. The flooding begins to wane in December.

National Weather Service meteorologist Paxton Fell said easterly winds of 5 to 7 mph shouldn’t be strong enough to exacerbate street flooding, but the flood alert could be upgraded to an advisory if tidal gauges show a considerable jump.

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

