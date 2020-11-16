Connect with us

America's Newspapers, Sachs Media spread hope and happiness through 'Share Gratitude 2020'

People across the world can log on and share what they’re thankful for.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 one of the most difficult years in the lives of most Americans.

The virus and other major stressors have draped a blanket of dark days from coast to coast, leaving many Americans grappling with how to keep their spirits up.

But as gloomy as it is, there is still much to be thankful for.

To ignite a spirit of thankfulness, national newspaper trade association America’s Newspapers and top Florida-based PR firm Sachs Media have partnered to launch Share Gratitude 2020, an inspiring holiday campaign beginning Monday and lasting through January 2021.

Share Gratitude 2020 encourages people of every demographic throughout the country to look into their hearts and share what they’re grateful for — health, family, faith, friends, pets, or anything else — by using the power of social and mainstream media.

“2020 has clearly presented us with significant challenges,” said Dean Ridings, CEO of America’s Newspapers, an association representing more than 1,600 newspapers across the United States and Canada.

“However, through it all, there are many things to be grateful for. We are proud to share this campaign with our members and their communities to help recognize these things, along with the people, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond this year.”

“Despite the profound and prolonged hardships of this toughest time from the virus, each of us can still readily identify and embrace those many meaningful blessings that are the center of our lives,” said Ron Sachs, Founder/CEO of Sachs Media, which conceived and created the campaign.

“While our pre-pandemic lifestyles and quality of life have been radically altered, we want to prompt people to tap into the many things that still positively define their days and share gratitude in a way that fuels a valuable virtual viral campaign.”

Anyone can participate in the campaign by visiting ShareGratitude2020.com. There, they can write about what they’re thankful for — and include photos and videos if desired. After submitting, participants are encouraged to spread the word to their families and friends on social media using the #ShareGratitude2020 hashtag.

Participating newspapers throughout the country will publish local submissions in print and online. The public is invited to visit ShareGratitude2020.com to watch and share inspiring gratitude submissions from others.

With the support of America’s Newspapers’ strong network of publications, local newspapers in cities throughout the United States can inspire their neighbors by sharing their submissions online and in their community papers.

