Personnel note: Lobbyist Beth Vecchioli rejoins Holland & Knight

Holland & Knight is bringing on Beth Vecchioli as a senior policy advisor for its Florida Government Advocacy team in Tallahassee, the firm announced Monday.

Vecchioli is a former regulator at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, which focuses on insurance regulation, lobbying and financial services. She previously worked for the firm from 2012 until 2017.

“Beth is one of the most knowledgeable and respected professionals in Florida’s insurance industry,” said Karen Walker, leader of Holland & Knight’s government section. “She brings incredible insight and determination to every matter she handles for our insurance clients. We are extremely happy to have her back on our team.”

Vecchioli has extensive experience in all types of insurance regulation, reinsurance and specialty insurance products. She assists companies in the development of their insurance offerings and products, including policy forms, contracts and premium rates. She also has experience advising insurance and financial services entities on compliance, sales, marketing and business practices. Vecchioli also has experience assisting companies in obtaining licensure and resolving regulatory issues in Florida and many other states.

Vecchioli previously worked as a senior-level manager and regulator at the Florida Department of Insurance/Office of Insurance Regulation for more than 10 years. She also worked as a senior analyst for the Florida Department of Banking and Finance. Most recently Vecchioli was a senior director of government consulting at Carlton Fields.

“I’m glad to be reuniting with my friends and colleagues at Holland & Knight,” Vecchioli said in a statement. “In the past few years, the firm has built an impressive infrastructure to service its insurance clients in Florida and beyond. I look forward to working with many of the firm’s new attorneys and clients to address their regulatory needs.”

Vecchioli is a frequent speaker and writer on the latest trends affecting insurance regulation and legislation. She received her B.S. degree from the University of Florida.

Holland & Knight’s bipartisan Florida Government Advocacy Team represents clients in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. The team includes several lawyers and senior professionals who have served in elected and appointed positions in Florida state government.

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with more than 1,400 lawyers and other professionals in 27 global offices. Their lawyers handle litigation, business, real estate and governmental law.