Karl Rove to head up fundraising for Georgia Battleground Fund

Karl Rove, long-time advisor to former President George W.Bush, will lead fundraising for Senate Republicans ahead of the Georgia runoffs.

Rove will serve as national finance chair for the Georgia Battleground Fund, Politico reported Monday. His entry comes as two Republican Senators face reelection in a January runoff that will determine which power controls the Senate. Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler battles Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The fund is a joint fundraising effort of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and campaigns for Perdue and Loeffler, originally formed by Todd Young, former chair of the NRSC.

Rove’s entry onto the scene is notable for a number of reasons. There’s been long-running tension between Bush administration officials and President Donald Trump’s White House, though Rove informally advised Trump’s reelection this year.

That said, Rove is a Republican who’s openly said Trump’s efforts to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s election are “unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column.” Trump continues to challenge several close states, notably including Georgia, which is expected to certify results of the Presidential election this week.

The hire came a week after Florida Sen. Rick Scott was selected to lead the NRSC for the 2022 election cycle. That makes the Georgia runoffs an extremely high stakes opening act. He will likely welcome the help from the Rove-led group.

But Rove’s hire in some ways shows the arrival of establishment Republicans from the pre-Trump area placing value on the Georgia contests. Politico also reported former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Dan Quayle a will serve as honorary co-chairs of the Georgia Battleground Fund, along with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, a figure in the Trump Administration. Nick Ayers, a former chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, will be involved, as will GOP fundraisers Jeff Miller and Jack Oliver.