Hillsborough County Children’s Board launches new billboard campaign

The Hillsborough County Children’s Board launched a county wide billboard campaign Monday to highlight county resources available to families.

The new campaign will promote programs and services the board offers. The campaign aims to spread awareness of these services following several town hall meetings this year in the county where many residents expressed they were unaware of the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers.

The campaign will feature 12 billboards placed in high traffic areas throughout Hillsborough County, and it will run for six months.

“The Children’s Board is doing this important campaign to bring awareness to the variety of programs and services that we offer to all children and families,” said Kelley Parris, the executive director of the Children’s Board, in a news release. “Our goal with the Resource Centers is to provide children and families with access to community services, to improve the health, well-being, social and emotional supports that children and families need.”

The campaign also wants to stress the variety of resources available for children and families during the pandemic. Despite the pandemic, the services offered by the board are all in full operation. The centers are taking precautions to adhere with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all residents.

The resource centers offer support programs such as dental Services, CPR first-aid certifications, immunizations, developmental playgroups and car seat safety classes, at no cost to children and families in the county.

The county has seven family resource centers, and in 2019, the centers reached more than 26,000 families. The Children’s Board also invested $40 million in grants to more than 66 nonprofits and 113 different programs that help children and families.