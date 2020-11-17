Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Dems dust off election wounds at House Democratic Caucus

Headlines Presidential

Donald Trump campaign lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote heads to court

Headlines

Dems dust off election wounds at House Democratic Caucus

Republicans lead the chamber 78-42.

on

House Democrats on Monday opened their caucus with a strikingly different tone than their Republican counterparts.

While Republicans enjoyed a post-election victory lap earlier in the day, Sen. Janet Cruz worked to reinvigorate the party.

She encouraged them to press forward.

“It’s easy to play Monday morning quarterback and talk about shoulda woulda coulda but it does absolutely nothing for us right now,” the Tampa Democrat said.

The post-election hangover felt among Florida House Democrats remains days after a disappointing Election Day.

House Democrats lost 3 incumbents and two open-seat races this cycle, fortifying the GOP’s control by another five seats. And While Joe Biden may be President-Elect, President Donald Trump decisively won Florida.

Sen. Janet Cruz acknowledged the implications before the chamber.

“This Session is going to be challenging,” the Tampa Democrat said. “So what? We’re a little bit beat but we have been here before.”

The House Democratic Caucus came on the eve of the organization session. During the caucus, Rep. Bobby Dubose and Rep. Evan Jenne were named House Minority co-leaders.

Jenne praised Dubose’sintangibles before the chamber.

“Representative DuBose and I have an unconventional relationship when compared to most in this building,” Jenne said. “It’s based on trust and understanding and faith in one another. Three things that are often in short supply in this legislative process.”

DuBose later addressed the chamber and encouraged lawmakers to embrace a silver lining.

“Here’s what as Democrats we definitely need to recognize: the way black women and the black community voted in numbers too big to be ignored,” DuBose said. “People want hope for the future. They want to know that there will be jobs, education and healthcare available to them.”

Several others during the caucus were tapped for various positions ahead of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Democrats named Rep. Kamia Brown as Leader Pro-temp and Rep. Fentrice Driskell as Policy Chair.

Additionally, Rep. Joseph Geller was selected as Floor Leader while Rep. Ramon Alexander will remain Whip.

In this article:,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Sign up for exclusive text updates on the 2021 Legislative Session and state government here