Another 7,600 test positive in Florida for COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronaviruses in Florida crept closer to 900,000 Tuesday.

The Department of Health dashboard shows 897,323 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. That includes 884,625 Florida residents and 52,329 out-of-staters diagnoses here.

That’s an increase of 7,639 confirmed cases over Monday, when the state reported 889,684 cases.

A total of 17,861 have now died, including 17,644 state residents. That’s 86 more deaths than were reported as of Monday. Long-term care deaths on Sunday topped 7,000 for the first time. The same day, Florida experienced its first five-digit increase in cases in a single daily report since July.

Health officials say there have been 52,329 recent hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in the state of Florida.

That now includes one state Senator, Ray Rodrigues, who was admitted to the hospital with the virus Monday.

The most recent report came hours after state lawmakers convened for an organizational session in Tallahassee, one where both chambers appear occupied with dealing with the health and economic threat of the pandemic.

“None of us who were here last Session could have predicted what we are facing today,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson. “Our focus will be different because the world is different.”

Rodrigues was excused as he recovers from the illness. Sen. Tom Wright, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, tested positive while preparing for the Session and also could not attend.

Additionally, seven members of the House were excused after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to an individual who had come down with the disease including Democrat Geraldine Thompson, who announced her diagnosis a day before Rodrigues, as well as Republicans David Borrero, Adam Botana, Demi Busatta Cabrera, Mike Giallombardo, Michelle Salzman and Jackie Toledo.

The day’s report also comes as pressure increases from President-elect Joe Biden to begin a transition of power in the federal government, which has been stalled as President Donald Trump pushed for audits and recounts in a half dozen states. Biden has signaled an increase in federal efforts to contain the coronavirus spread.