Ashley Moody secures $5 million settlement from Apple over iPhone 'batterygate'

Ashley Moody secures $5 million settlement from Apple over iPhone ‘batterygate’

Ashely Moody and a coalition of attorney generals struck a $113 million agreement with Apple on Wednesday regarding the tech giant’s decision to throttle iPhone performance.

Through an investigation, Moody and more than 30 attorney generals discovered that Apple in 2016 slowed iPhone performance to remedy an ongoing battery issue that would shut down certain phones. Impacted phone models included the iPhone 6, 7 and SE. Court filings suggested millions of users were affected.

The attorney generals argued Apple profited from the move because many impacted consumers opted to purchase newer, more expensive iPhones. Furthermore, states contended Apple should have replaced the batteries or at least disclosed the issue.

Apple, who admitted no wrongdoing, will pay the Florida Attorney General’s Office more than $5 million.

“Countless Floridians depend on their iPhones daily for necessary professional and personal communication and pay significant fees for this service,” Moody said. “It is essential that a widespread and trusted service provider such as Apple provide accurate and reliable information about performance issues and viable options if service is disrupted. I am proud of this action that will require Apple to be more transparent to consumers and hold them accountable for their actions that negatively impacted many Floridians.”

Moving forward, Apple will be required to truthfully report issues with iPhone battery health and performance to consumers.

According to the consent judgment, Apple will maintain a webpage that will give battery guidance to consumers and provide them tips to maximize battery health. They will also be required to ensure iPhone retailers are familiar with the webpage.

Notably, Apple recently reached a proposed settlement agreement with users who were affected by the company’s decision.

The class action litigation will require Apple to pay $500 million in consumer restitution.

Moody said the judgment is pending judicial approval.

The iPhone battery debacle was commonly referred to as ‘battery gate.”

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

2 Comments

  1. S B ANTHONY

    November 18, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Let’s see how much of that $5 million reaches consumers.

    Reply

  2. Rand Hoch

    November 18, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    Looing forward to learning how I can file my claim

    Reply

