Clearwater Free Clinic cancels food distribution event over email received 14 minutes late

A food distribution event scheduled for Friday in Clearwater has been scratched after the lawmaker organizing it said the location canceled over a required form delivered just 14 minutes late.

Rep. Chris Latvala planned a Farm Share event Friday at the Clearwater Free Clinic. The events provide meals to families in need. Latvala has been hosting Farm Share events the Friday before Thanksgiving since he was first elected in 2014. Before that his father, former Sen. Jack Latvala, also carried out the tradition.

Latvala said the Clearwater Free Clinic required insurance documentation for the event. They asked to receive it by 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

“My office was told at 4 p.m. yesterday if they did not have it by 9 a.m. today they would cancel it,” Latvala wrote on Facebook lamenting the non-profit organization’s decision to cancel the event.

Latvala told Florida Politics the insurance certification could only be obtained directly from Farm Share and that his staff immediately got to work on obtaining it. He provided Florida Politics with the email to Clearwater Free Clinic Director of Operations Diane Morse with the insurance certification. Its time stamp was 9:14 a.m.

“Hundreds of folks in Clearwater will not get a weekend’s worth of food tomorrow because some woman named Diane got her precious email 14 minutes late,” Latvala said.

Asked whether he could relocate the event, Latvala said it’s too late. His office already had to cancel with Farm Share and informed volunteers the event was off. There wasn’t enough time, he said, to identify a new site.

Instead, Latvala is moving forward with plans to schedule a new event next month ahead of the winter holidays.

Latvala’s office had originally been planning to host the event in the High Point area of Clearwater where there is a high concentration of people in poverty who would benefit from the event. However, due to Farm Share’s policies related to COVID-19 protections, the events now require food recipients to stay in their vehicles when picking up the food boxes. There was only one place, High Point Elementary, that could accommodate that many cars, but that wasn’t an option because school is in session on Friday.

He instead began working with the Free Clinic to use their facilities.

Latvala said he spoke with Morse in an attempt to maintain the food distribution event, but was told it was too late.

“She didn’t even bother reading (the email) until she said it was canceled. She opened it while I was on the phone with her,” Latvala said.

On Facebook, Latvala wrote that Morse should “work on her people skills.”

Comments quickly rolled in decrying the Free Clinic’s cancellation.

“That is disgusting,” wrote Bill Helmich, a lobbyist in Tallahassee.

Another commenter wrote that Morse had “apparently forgot their mission,” referring to the Free Clinic.

That mission is to “deliver comprehensive medical care to uninsured families through volunteerism and community partnerships.”

Morse did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the cancellation. Latvala said he will not work with the Free Clinic in the future.