Lobbying compensation: PinPoint Results tops $500K in third quarter

Lobbying compensation: Dean Mead nears $600K in third quarter pay
The firm improved upon its earnings from the same quarter of last year.

on

The five-person team at PinPoint Results represented more than 40 clients and netted an estimated $510,000 in lobbying pay last quarter, new compensation reports show.

Though many firms have seen revenues drop or flatline amid the ongoing economic crisis, PinPoint’s performance represents substantial year-over-year growth — in the third quarter of 2019, the firm earned an estimated $435,000.

Lobbyists and lobbying firms report the pay they receive from each client in ranges, each covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of those ranges to estimate pay.

The reports show Robert Beck, Tanya Jackson, Bryan Cherry, Don Davis and Marti Coley Eubanks earned $305,000 lobbying the Legislature and another $205,000 lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

The firm’s legislative compensation report lists 41 clients, with HCA Healthcare and Independent Living Systems topping the sheet with $35,000 in payments apiece.

The health care industry was well represented on the report, with Aspire Health Partners and WellSky listed at the $15,000 level and Doctors Memorial Hospital, Florida Council on Aging and Moffitt Cancer Center among their $5,000-level clients.

PinPoint Result’s executive compensation report showed a subset of the principals listed on the legislative report, with Independent Living Systems repeating at the $35,000 level — that makes the Miami-based health care management services company PinPoint’s top-paying client for the quarter.

Capital Asphalt followed at $15,000 with the remainder of the list marked down in the up-to-$10,000 bracket.

Software and tech industry interests were the second-most common on PinPoint’s reports, following health care. During the third quarter, they represented Citrix Systems, DocuSign, Infor and Turbonomic. Each paid the firm $5,000 for legislative lobbying and another $5,000 for executive branch lobbying.

In addition to disclosing per-client ranges, firms must list a range for their overall income. According to PinPoint’s new reports, the firm earned between $250,000 and $500,000 lobbying the legislature and between $100,000 and $250,000 lobbying the executive branch.

If each of PinPoint’s contracts hit top dollar, the firm would have earned $750,000 last quarter.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-February.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

