Thanksgiving week gas prices, buoyed by vaccine good news, still lowest since 2008

Prices for a gallon of gasoline are still low by standards of recent history, but motorists should expect to pay a few cents more a fill up if driving this Thanksgiving week.

That’s the word from AAA – The Auto Club Group, which tracks pump prices week over week.

This week, they say that good news about potential vaccines for COVID-19 are leading to modest price increases in both the price of crude oil and refined gasoline, with hopes rising that the economic dislocation of 2020 will abate in 2021.

“Drivers are likely to find the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are inching higher, due to vaccine news, but reports of rising cases of coronavirus should prevent any significant gains at the pump.”

Thus far at least, the price hike in the commodity itself has outstripped the gas price increase. Crude oil prices surged 5% week over week, cresting over $42, while gas prices saw a more modest increase.

Week over week, pump prices across the Sunshine State climbed just four cents on average, up to $2.03 a gallon. But that’s a discount of seven cents from a month prior, and 34 cents year over year, a reflection of somewhat muted travel plans amidst Centers for Disease Control pleas to not have the traditional Thanksgiving get togethers with far flung family members.

AAA previously expected over 50 million people to travel for Turkey Day, with 2.6 million of those being Sunshine State friends and neighbors. However, with the virus surging, the auto club is less bullish on its forecast.

“AAA urges those who decide to travel to do so safely,” Jenkins said. “Wear a mask, bring cleaning supplies, and do your research before leaving to understand if there are any travel restrictions or closures along your route or at your destination.”