Last Call for 12.2.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis dropped by a couple of restaurants Wednesday as part of his monthlong “Rally at the Restaurant” tour to drum up support for business protections against COVID-19 liability lawsuits.

Patronis, who is more familiar than most with the food service business, first appeared at the Friendly Confines Restaurant in Orlando, flanked by business leaders and a handful of Central Florida lawmakers.

“As a former small-business owner myself, I’ve spent most of my life in the restaurant industry, and I know how hard it is to make payroll on a good day, much less when hampered by the financial impacts of COVID-19,” the chief financial officer said in a statement.

“Since the pandemic began, I’ve spoken to countless business owners and held meetings with Chambers of Commerce statewide, and they all share the same open-ended liability fears and concerns. We must allow business owners who follow the proper health and safety guidelines to be protected from frivolous lawsuits and sue and settle tactics that will stifle our state’s recovery.”

If lawmakers take no action, Patronis predicts “big problems” for the industry — including another wave of small business closures.

He’s proposing a three-pronged approach. First, businesses must take “reasonable steps” to protect their customers from the coronavirus. Second, lawmakers should keep the protections legislation simple to ensure compliance. And third, the law should include “no huge moneymaking opportunities” for lawyers.

The principles — and the tour — were cheered by Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association CEO Carol Dover and Florida Chamber President Mark Wilson, as well as Sen. Jason Brodeur and Reps. Scott Plakon, Anthony Sabatini and David Smith.

“Here in Orlando and across the state, Florida’s businesses need our support as they navigate COVID-19 recovery,” Brodeur said. “From day one, CFO Patronis has fought for our business community and now, when they need it most, he is continuing to lead by pursuing meaningful liability protections. Liability shields for businesses are vital to Florida’s recovery.”

Patronis made the same pitch later Wednesday during a stop at Pistache French Bistro in West Palm Beach.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,001,800 FL residents (+9,890 since Tuesday)

— 16,360 Non-FL residents (+104 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 9,183 Travel related

— 383,521 Contact with a confirmed case

— 10,892 Both

— 598,204 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 55,567 in FL

Deaths:

— 19,012 in FL

Evening Reads

“Rick Scott says he’s not planning 2024 presidential run, backs Donald Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Florida leaders look for revenue (but don’t call them tax hikes) to fill $2.7B budget hole” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel

“N.Y. figured out NRA’s dishonesty, but Florida Senate, ethics commission bootlicked NRA’s Marion Hammer” via Dan Christensen of FloridaBulldog.org

“Britain first country to grant Pfizer coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization” via William Booth and Karia Adam of The Washington Post

“Why the U.K. approved a coronavirus vaccine first” via Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times

“How a couple’s quest to cure cancer led to the West’s first COVID-19 vaccine” via Bojan Pancevski of The Wall Street Journal

“Virus, fan eagerness may spur sports bet, casino expansion” via Wayne Perry of The Associated Press

“The thoughtless husks who plunged this NFL season into chaos deserve a public shaming” via Sally Jenkins of The Washington Post

“Wilton Simpson reaches across the political aisle to name committee chairs” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“Florida’s Senate President sets up a pandemic preparedness committee” via Jim Turner of The News Service of Florida

“USF, Tampa General selected for Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial” via Megan Reeves of the Tampa Bay Times

“Central Florida drug OD deaths up 70% during COVID, report shows” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel

“Former Reps. Dwight Bullard, Cindy Polo call for Anthony Sabatini’s resignation” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“I’m not planning to run. I’m a new Senator. I’m working on my job as a U.S. Senator, trying to make sure I’m taking care of everybody in Florida.” — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on the 2024 presidential race.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights