Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID-19

Headlines Influence

With pandemic economy in frame, Chuck Clemons refiles e-fairness legislation

Headlines

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID-19

Levine Cava’s predecessor, Carlos Giménez, tested positive for COVID-19 as well late last week.

on

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday evening statement from the newly-elected Mayor.

“Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today,” Levine Cava wrote on Twitter.

“Rob and I are quarantining at home. We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms.”

Levine Cava’s infection comes amid a new surge of the virus in South Florida. While those numbers appear to be declining over the past two weeks, the region had been seeing a constant uptick in the virus’s spread in October and early November. That increase follows the Governor’s decision to move the state to Phase Three of his reopening plan.

Levine Cava won the mayoral contest on Nov. 3, defeating fellow County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

Outgoing Mayor Carlos Giménez was barred from seeking reelection due to term limits, instead running for and winning a congressional seat. Late last week, Giménez also announced he was positive for COVID-19.

Levine Cava expounded on her diagnosis in additional remarks via Twitter.

“My thoughts are with all the doctors, nurses, health care workers, police, and fire rescue workers across our community who continue to serve and protect Miami-Dade residents despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones,” Levine Cava wrote.

“Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of health care workers and first responders on the frontlines — the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe. I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery.”

She and Giménez add to a sizable list of prominent South Florida political figures who have contracted COVID-19. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, both based in Miami-Dade County, contracted the virus early on in the pandemic. State Sen.-elect Shevrin Jones of Broward County, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay have all tested positive as well.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Andrew Gillum’s nonprofit never actually wrote a check to Florida Democrats. So where did it spend its cash?