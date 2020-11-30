Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID-19

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday evening statement from the newly-elected Mayor.

“Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19, after learning that my husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients last Wednesday; he also tested positive today,” Levine Cava wrote on Twitter.

“Rob and I are quarantining at home. We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms.”

Levine Cava’s infection comes amid a new surge of the virus in South Florida. While those numbers appear to be declining over the past two weeks, the region had been seeing a constant uptick in the virus’s spread in October and early November. That increase follows the Governor’s decision to move the state to Phase Three of his reopening plan.

Levine Cava won the mayoral contest on Nov. 3, defeating fellow County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

Outgoing Mayor Carlos Giménez was barred from seeking reelection due to term limits, instead running for and winning a congressional seat. Late last week, Giménez also announced he was positive for COVID-19.

Levine Cava expounded on her diagnosis in additional remarks via Twitter.

“My thoughts are with all the doctors, nurses, health care workers, police, and fire rescue workers across our community who continue to serve and protect Miami-Dade residents despite great personal risk to themselves and their loved ones,” Levine Cava wrote.

“Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of health care workers and first responders on the frontlines — the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe. I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery.”

She and Giménez add to a sizable list of prominent South Florida political figures who have contracted COVID-19. U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, both based in Miami-Dade County, contracted the virus early on in the pandemic. State Sen.-elect Shevrin Jones of Broward County, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay have all tested positive as well.