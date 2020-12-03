Liberal American Bridge warns rural Georgia Republicans that Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue aren’t real conservatives

The liberal group American Bridge launched what it says is a multimillion dollar investment in the Georgia Senate runoff with spots targeting each of the moneyed Republican incumbents for selling out Peach State conservatives.

“Initial ad campaign targeting rural working-class voters in Georgia follows group’s successful efforts at lowering Trump’s margins among rural voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, & Wisconsin” is how the group bills the spend.

The spots use a “lifelong Republican” named “Tim” from Duluth, a casually dressed, but clean cut male in his fifties, to make the argument that Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue aren’t getting the job done.

Tim may not have a last name or anything identifying him beyond party label, but he does have an authentic Georgia accent, and he uses it in each of the thirty second spots to slam the Senators for putting themselves over the Peach State.

Tim says that Perdue is “nothing what I would consider a Republican … not conservative … definitely not a man of integrity.”

The narrator goes on to contrast Perdue’s purported perfidy to the sepia-tinged Ronald Reagan era, saying “the Reagan Republican Party, I don’t see any remnants of that.”

Regarding Loeffler, Tim notes that after she got Senate briefings on COVID-19, “her number one concern at the time wasn’t us. It was her making money off of stock trades.”

“I’ve not seen her do anything in the two years she’s been in office other than benefitted for herself,” Tim says. (Additionally, it should be noted that Loeffler has only been a Senator for a year, having been appointed in December 2019.)

“I’m tired of having multimillionaires, or whatever, who don’t see our side of it,” Tim laments.

The first wave of ads are backed by a six-figure buy, and will run on digital platforms and streaming services in targeted rural markets in Georgia. Radio and television advertising will follow next week, as well as mail, American Bridge promises.

“Georgia deserves better than two corrupt Senators who used their positions to line their own pockets,” said American Bridge 21st Century President Bradley Beychok.

“These two Senate races are close and will ultimately be decided at the margins. To elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the Senate, we need to win back some of the rural working-class voters left behind by Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue’s failed policies. That’s why we are taking the lessons we learned from our successful efforts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in 2020 to win back enough of these voters to help put Georgia Democrats over the finish line.”

With the Georgia Republican Party embroiled in a Civil War about President Donald Trump‘s loss, and the accompanying spectacle of Republicans fragging each other over votes being counted that allowed Biden to carry the state, the ground may be especially fertile for this kind of appeal.