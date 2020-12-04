Georgia investigating Florida lawyer’s possible steps to vote illegally

Election officials are investigating the actions of a Florida lawyer who they say tried to register to vote in a high-stakes runoff in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. They say he was also captured on video urging other Floridians to do the same.

Moving to Georgia just to vote — with no intention of staying in the state afterward — can amount to a felony, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday announcing the investigation.

The lawyer Bill Price of Panama City went online and attempted to register to vote using the address of his brother in Hiram, Georgia, said Deidre Holden, the elections supervisor in Paulding County, Georgia. The system put his registration in a pending status because he didn’t provide a Georgia driver’s license number or other proof of address.

WSB-TV in Atlanta reported Thursday that Price is seen in a now-deleted Facebook Live video, speaking to the Bay County GOP members in Florida on Nov. 7th, and encouraging others to also register in Georgia.

“We absolutely have to hold the Senate and we have to start fighting back, and we have to do whatever it takes,” Price said in the video, according to the WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News report. “And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me.”

Price told WSB-TV that he was joking when he was captured on video speaking about the plan. He denied any wrongdoing.

WSB-TV investigative reporter Nicole Carr said their contact was with William Banton Price of the Price Law Firm in Panama City. [There are at least four other lawyers in Florida named Bill Price, in West Palm Beach, Bradenton and Orlando, but it was not any of them.] Florida Politics asked the Panama City Bill Price for a response, but there was no immediate reply Friday morning.

“This is not about Republican or Democrat — this is about doing what’s right,” Holden told The Associated Press on Thursday. “Everybody’s always screaming, ‘The elections are fraudulent.’ No, we’re trying to do our job.

“We can’t send this message that just because we’re mad that our candidate didn’t win, we can go out and throw an election. It just breaks my heart to see that our country has come to this.”

Raffensperger has repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election.

But Holden said she’s interested in learning whether any other out-of-state residents tried to register in Georgia after being encouraged to do so at the Florida rally.

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press. Florida Politics staff contributed to this report.