Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.8.20

🦠 — A must-read about a useless read: This weekend, the Tampa Bay Times published a story answering a question no one was asking: What is David Jolly going to do in 2022? I dive into why this is an irrelevant question. There’s a lot to unpack, but Jolly’s political future is of his own making.

— A must-read on Santa as the new symbol of mask debates: Two businesses in two different parts of the state or taking on Santa visits in entirely different ways. One, in Tallahassee, canceled Santa altogether after complaints the maskless St. Nick was dangerous. Another, in St. Petersburg, is welcoming Santa mask-free, with masks optional for visiting children. The debate over which is the right strategy is peak 2020.

🤦‍♂️ — No, Sweden was not right: Lots of Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, loved to point to Sweden as an example of why sweeping COVID-19 mandates were not needed. Well, now Sweden has reversed its stance on largely voluntary precautions, limiting gatherings, implementing bar curfews, and sending kids to online learning. One of the reasons: The nation has tallied more than 7,000 deaths while its neighbors, Denmark, Finland and Norway, have counted fewer than 1,000.

— Year in photos: It’s hard to imagine a time without COVID-19, but as CNN’s year in photos spread shows, there was plenty in the early part of the year that didn’t include color-coordinated face masks. From the Super Bowl to Nancy Pelosi’s infamous (or perhaps just famous) act of defiance, tearing up the President’s State of the Union address, take a trip down memory lane. It wasn’t all bad.

🏾 — Activist athletes get a nod: Axios listed five activist athletes as its 2020 athletes of the year. Normally reserved for game day MVPs, this year’s list includes sports stars who shine both on and off the field. NBA star LeBron James was named for his work fighting against voter suppression. NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was named for his work with Black Lives Matter, while fellow NFL star Laurent Duvernay-Tardif made the cut for putting his medical doctorate to good use to work on the front line of the pandemic. Women’s NBA star Breanna Stewart was included after she successfully lobbied her league to include Black Lives Matter on the court. U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka was also named for wearing face masks honoring Black victims of racial injustice during her matches.

— Advertising journal honors Lincoln Project marketing prowess: The group of never-Trump current and former Republicans is known for its catchy and sometimes shocking ads attacking the President. Now their work is not just paying off when Donald Trump leaves the White House on Jan. 20, but by earning the title “Marketer of the Year” by Ad Age journal. “To be included on a list with major brands that are household names is humbling,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

Hayes Elizabeth Heffley was born Thursday to Brooke and Drew Heffley, who serves as a legislative assistant for the Florida Medical Association. Both parents and baby are doing very well.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit is here.

The two-day conference will feature top executives in energy, telecommunications, transportation, and logistics discuss the role those industries will play in the state’s future economic success.

Each of these industries are proactively preparing for new residents, employees, and consumers. And each will be key to furthering the Florida Chamber’s goal of growing the state economy from the 17th largest in the world to the 10th largest.

Topics will include the opportunities in Florida’s Transportation Plan, the latest updates in Florida’s water infrastructure investments, how COVID-19 is changing commercial real estate and traffic patterns, how Florida businesses are leading the charge in the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, and how policymakers will react to the ever-changing landscape.

The agenda is packed with the most plugged-in people in business and politics — Sen. Kathleen Passidomo will speak on creating opportunity for all Floridians; Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the air industry and how it will move forward; Senate President Wilton Simpson will outline the funding of Florida’s water future, and Autonomous Florida Chair Beth Kigel will speak with Sen. Jeff Brandes and CoMotion CEO John Rossant about the future of mobility.

The Summit will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday. Registration is online.

PhRMA Researcher Fly-In — A group of researchers from the biopharmaceutical industry will be meeting one-on-one with Florida policymakers for a virtual fly-in hosted by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Policymakers will have the opportunity to meet with the innovators working to develop cures and demonstrate the industry’s impact in Florida.

“Agents, guns drawn, raid home of fired Florida COVID-19 dashboard manager” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement raided the home of the former Department of Health employee who once managed Florida’s COVID-19 data dashboard and has become a vocal critic of the DeSantis administration’s handling of the pandemic. Rebekah Jones said state police entered her house around 8:30 a.m. to serve a warrant on her computer after a complaint filed by the state Department of Health. FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger confirmed agents seized computer equipment at Jones’ home in Tallahassee in response to a Department of Health complaint. Plessinger said agents have been investigating “unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system” to send out emergency alerts.

1/

There will be no update today. At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint. They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

—@AnnaForFlorida: Horrifying. Why are guns being drawn out for a “data breach?”

— You@noahpransky: We don’t know the whole story, but this is a pretty shocking post from a raid of the home of a Florida DOH whistleblower. @GeoRebekah had been posting coronavirus numbers that @GovRonDeSantis didn’t want out.

—@ShevrinJones: Looking forward to hearing ALL the details of why Ms. Jones’ house was raided by @fdlepio

—@DrEricDing: BREAKING — Trump WH was offered to order more than 100 mil Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses (for 50 mil people), but WH **declined to order more**. European Union ordered 200 mil instead. Now back orders means United States can’t order any more Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine until June!!

—@SamanthaJoRoth: @GovRonDeSantis’ office has not fulfilled a public information request for over two weeks. The last date they posted a response to a records request was November 20, 2020. I continue to request critical health information from the WH Coronavirus Taskforce with no response.

—@lennycurry: Remembering my grandfather, Leonard. He survived the Day of Infamy, Dec. 7, 1941. He was on the USS Oklahoma; he escaped through air vents, jumped into the fiery water and swam underwater to safety. It’s an old story worthy of retelling. #PearlHarbor

—@VolunteerFla: We’re excited to #ServeFL with our new CEO, Corey Simon!

—@ChipLaMarca: Congratulations to an @FSUFootball great and a true gentleman. Corey Simon will bring a heart full of service to #VolunteerFlorida, and the people of Florida will be better for it.

—@mehdirhasan: The great divide in American political life right now is not between the left and right but between the hinged and the unhinged. The great divide in the American media are between those willing to call out the unhinged and those who want to pretend they don’t exist.

—@MikeStucka: More than a quarter of America’s coronavirus cases have been reported since Nov. 16. More than a third were reported in the last month. Most were reported since Oct. 4

—@JackSchafer: What’s the more compelling story right now? People fighting one another to get the vaccine or people vowing they’ll never take it?

—@JoshNBCNews: There are now two state legislatures shut down (AZ & MI) due to lawmakers’ exposure to Rudy Giuliani

—@CarlosGimenezFL: We fled Cuba because I came home from school one day & said America was the bad guy. The far-left is now embracing the same ideology I was forced to escape. I ran for Congress to protect our country from these extreme policies.

The office is open for business! Thank you @CFedu for hosting me! pic.twitter.com/S6rWqJ4V1A — Joe Harding (@josephbharding) December 7, 2020

“Jeff Brandes eyes Constitution Revision Commission repeal for third time” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Sen. Brandes again hopes to eliminate the Constitution Revision Commission with a proposed constitutional amendment filed Monday. For three straight sessions now, the St. Petersburg Republican has filed legislation that would abolish the commission, one of Florida’s five methods to amend the state constitution. Republicans, including DeSantis, have criticized the commission for “bundling” topics together in one proposed amendment. Last Session, the proposal sailed through the committee process with unanimous approval, but it never received a Senate vote. Representatives in the House passed a similar amendment, but that proposal never reached the Senate floor for a vote.

“Proposal would explore future energy needs” via The News Service of Florida — Brandes wants utility regulators to outline the state’s energy needs for the next 20 years. Brandes filed a proposal (SB 136) to establish the Energy 2040 Task Force within the Public Service Commission to recommend electric policies and statutory changes. “Gov. (Jeb) Bush did this exact same thing. He came up with a 2020 energy plan for Florida,” Brandes said. “We’re in 2020. We should be looking farther out. We expect the population to grow from 21 million people to 25 million people by 2030, 2035, somewhere in that time frame.” Brandes, who wants lawmakers to take up the proposal during the 2021 Legislative Session, pointed out that “emerging technologies” are advancing.

“GOP’s Mike Caruso to call on Governor, lawmakers to back mask mandate” via The Palm Beach Post — Delray Beach Rep. Mike Caruso will call on DeSantis and his fellow Republican lawmakers to adopt a statewide mask mandate in the face of rising coronavirus cases. “We have reached a point where this is something that needs to be done,” Caruso said, adding that some of his colleagues agree with him but are not yet ready to say so publicly. He expects the issue to come up next month when the Legislature returns to Tallahassee. Caruso’s break with the Governor comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Florida, and as DeSantis continues to reject calls for a mask mandate and other statewide measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Red light cameras targeted again in House” via The News Service of Florida — Rep. Anthony Sabatini is again sponsoring a measure (HB 6009) that calls for a repeal of the Mark Wandall Traffic Safety Program law. The 2010 law, named after a man killed by a motorist who ran a red light, authorized red-light cameras throughout the state. Sabatini has previously said the law isn’t altering “bad” driving behavior and that it punishes “working-class” people with $158 tickets for “taking a right on red, failing to stop, or just barely crossing the line when a camera is at an intersection.” The repeal effort hit a dead-end over the past two years, after approval by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee each year.

“Florida voters barred ex-lawmakers from lobbying for 6 years, but revolving door still swings” via Gray Rohrer of the Orlando Sentinel — In the month since the election, four former Florida lawmakers have taken jobs as lobbyists. One state agency director left her position in October to lead a trade group for an industry she used to regulate. This kind of revolving door between government and lobbying firms was supposed to end after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 banning elected officials and agency heads from lobbying for six years after leaving their posts. But that amendment doesn’t take effect until the end of 2022, meaning the revolving door will continue to swing for another two years. The measure appeared on the 2018 ballot as Amendment 12, and it easily cleared the 60% threshold needed to pass, earning the support of nearly 79% of voters.

“White House COVID-19 report to Florida issues urgent warnings to combat virus” via Samantha-Jo Roth of Spectrum News — Florida remains in the red zone, with rising cases, test positivity and elevated hospitalizations, according to the Nov. 29 White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly report. “We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity,” the report says. Immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday, 93% of all Florida counties experienced moderate or high levels of community transmission. The state remains in the red zone for its high rate of new cases per capita, ranking 36th in the nation, up from the 37th slot the previous week. The state also is up to the 33rd highest rate of positivity, after ranking 37th in the Nov. 22 report.

“Florida adds 7,711 coronavirus cases and 106 deaths Monday” via Anastasia Dawson of the Tampa Bay Times — The Florida Department of Health reported 7,711 coronavirus infections and 106 deaths — the highest death toll the state has ever reported on a Monday. Monday’s count shows that deaths, like infections and hospitalizations, are still on the rise in Florida, and the state is currently averaging 99.3 new deaths reported each day. Overall, Florida has attributed 19,529 deaths to the coronavirus since the state reported its first known infections on March 1. In those same 10 months, the state has counted 1,065,785 known coronavirus cases. That means roughly one in every 19 Floridians have now tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 vaccine, crude oil market drive gasoline prices up in Florida” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Gasoline prices in Florida jumped by double digits over the past week, likely driven by talks of a federal stimulus package and the push to approve a coronavirus vaccine. Following a 12-year low in prices at the pump over the Thanksgiving holiday, gas jumped up 13 cents a gallon over the last week, according to the AAA-Auto Club South. Crude oil markets have been fluctuating, but the price per barrel reached a 9-month high point last week, landing at $46.26 on Friday. Moreover, federal officials last week said a coronavirus vaccine could gain emergency use authorization by mid-December. That has driven prices in the Sunshine State the highest since October.

“Still struggling? Just one week left to apply for millions in Miami-Dade COVID-19 funds” via Rob Wile and Doug Hanks of the Miami Herald — With weeks to go before nearly half a billion dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance must be allocated, Miami-Dade County still hasn’t managed to get a large chunk of its CARES Act relief money to the businesses and residents that needed it. If you’re still struggling with COVID-19-related bills, you have until Dec. 15 to get some of it. This spring, Miami-Dade received approximately $474 million in federal emergency pandemic aid authorized by the federal CARES Act. Miami-Dade used some of those funds on an unprecedented and ongoing meal delivery effort for seniors to reduce the amount of time the most vulnerable residents had to spend grocery shopping. CARES money also went to pay bumps for nurses, paramedics and other front-line workers.

“A black Ferrari and $62,000 at the casino: How some are living large with COVID relief aid” via Wells Dusenbury of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The financial aid was meant to help those most in need during the pandemic. But millions of dollars from a COVID-19 relief fund instead are falling into the wrong hands. Of the dozens of South Floridians accused of defrauding the government, some of them have been caught using their ill-gotten gains to live highflying lifestyles, federal prosecutors say. One man accused of fraud applied for and received a loan, claiming the money was for his business. Instead, he spent $95,000 at jewelry stores, $62,000 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, $6,630 on flights, $5,300 at Gucci, $2,000 at Dior, and $1,000 at Milano Exchange, prosecutors say.

“Coral Gables Mayor Raúl Valdes-Fauli, 77, tests positive for COVID-19” via Samantha J. Gross of the Miami Herald — Valdes-Fauli has tested positive for COVID-19. Valdes-Fauli’s last public appearance was at the city’s tree lighting ceremony Friday. Coral Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago was also at the event but tested negative Monday morning. Lago said the Mayor plans to participate virtually at Tuesday’s scheduled Commission meeting. Lago will attend in person. Valdes-Fauli is the latest of Miami’s elected officials to have tested positive for the virus, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, former Miami-Dade County Mayor and U.S. Rep.-elect Carlos Giménez and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“Mask or ventilator: Tampa launches “Choose Your Mask” campaign” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The city of Tampa is getting serious about the rising number of COVID-19 cases with a new ad campaign that illustrates the grim realities of the virus. The city partnered with a local advertising agency, ChappellRoberts, to launch its “Choose Your Mask” COVID-19 safety awareness campaign. The new ad shows a person wearing a face mask and a person on a ventilator, with the phrase “Your choice, your voice” scattered across the poster. “The risk of going out without a mask could literally be life or death, and we need folks to take that seriously,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in a news release. “If you have a loved one who is not practicing COVID-19 safety, it’s time to speak up and have that tough conversation. By failing to wear a mask, you are not only putting yourself at risk, but you’re putting all those around you at risk too.”

“Pasco commissioner Jack Mariano tests positive for the coronavirus” via Barbara Behrendt of the Tampa Bay Times — After Mariano learned that his father John Mariano, Sr., had tested positive for the coronavirus last week, he decided to take a COVID-19 test. Over the weekend, he got back a positive test result. Out of an abundance of caution, Mariano said he did not spend Thanksgiving with his parents for the first time in years but did see his dad briefly several days ago before he started to show symptoms. Mariano said that if COVID-19 is like the flu, “it’s the best flu I’ve ever had” because he is showing only minor symptoms. His father is “probably struggling with it a little more,” he said but did not elaborate. The illness might have another unfortunate effect. He said while the family is playing it by ear, he wasn’t sure whether the coronavirus might impact the wedding of his daughter Amber Mariano next weekend.

“Rick Kriseman launches ‘Race to Safe’ campaign to combat COVID-19” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Kriseman announced the start of a new COVID-19 prevention campaign Monday morning to combat the growing numbers of cases in the community. The initiative, “Race to Safe,” is a last-ditch effort to encourage residents to practice COVID-19 safety measures to prevent another lockdown. The goal is to become Florida’s most coronavirus safe community. “We haven’t been perfect — we can do more, and we can do better,” Kriseman said. “We’ve issued more citations than we should’ve had to.” The campaign will not change any ordinances or create new rules, but instead calls on residents to double down on current rules to prevent spreading the virus.

“Jerry Demings takes charge as state officials whistle past the pandemic graveyard” via the editorial board of the Orlando Sentinel — In the absence of pandemic leadership by state and federal governments, Orange County Mayor Demings took matters into his own hands Friday. Infections are up, and businesses are flouting Orange County’s mask and distancing rules. And local officials like Demings are stepping in to fill the leadership vacuum. Demings announced he was bringing the hammer down on businesses that refuse to follow local rules. A new emergency order allows law enforcement officers to issue hefty fines to businesses that aren’t enforcing social distancing and mask requirements.

“Orange County official urges people to tone down holiday celebrations” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Orange County’s top state health officer urged people not to celebrate Christmas like they usually do, warning that while the county’s COVID-19 numbers may not look as bad as in some places, they are following the pattern seen before July’s deadly surge. “As we approach the holidays, it is critical that we keep disciplined,” said Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County health officer for the Florida Department of Health. “Our holidays are not going to be what they were last year. They can’t be. Celebrations cannot be the same. Because that’s the one that we want to have next year.” His comments came as he and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings laid out the latest coronavirus pandemic numbers and program updates for Orange County.

“Lake schools shorten COVID quarantine periods; other Central Florida districts may follow” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Lake County students and staff will face shorter quarantines if they test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive, the school district announced on Monday. Other Central Florida school districts are considering similar changes based on new guidance issued last week from the CDC. In Lake schools, those who test positive can return to campuses after 10 days instead of 14, the current rule, if any fever or other symptoms have abated. Students or staff exposed to someone else who tested positive can leave quarantine after seven days with a negative test or after 10 days without a test and without symptoms, the district said.

“Donald Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. more vaccine doses.” via Sharon LaFraniere, Katie Thomas and Noah Weiland of The New York Times — Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. government additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Now Pfizer may not be able to provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries. As the administration scrambles to try to purchase more doses of the vaccine, Trump plans to sign an executive order “to ensure that United States government prioritizes getting the vaccine to American citizens before sending it to other nations,” according to a draft statement and a White House official.

“A gamble pays off in ‘spectacular success’: How the leading coronavirus vaccines made it to the finish line” via Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post — On a Sunday afternoon in early November, scientist Barney Graham got a call at his home office in Rockville, Maryland, working relentlessly to develop a vaccine to vanquish a killer virus. The significance of the news was clear right away to Graham: There could be not one but two vaccines by year’s end. If the Pfizer vaccine worked well, odds were good for a vaccine from biotechnology firm Moderna since they both relied on the spike protein that Graham’s lab helped design and a technology never before harnessed in an approved vaccine. For months, people had asked Graham about the pressure he must have been feeling on the leading edge of an all-hands effort to invent the tools that could end the pandemic.

“COVID-19 hospitalization rates are dropping. That’s terrible news.” via Ashish K. Jha of The Washington Post — The virus is beginning to overrun our health care defenses. We saw something similar during the first surge in April when New York and other cities around the United States resorted to field hospitals and mobile morgues. But this time, it is happening in large parts of the country. And counterintuitively, the reason we know COVID-19 is overwhelming the system is because of what might look like a good sign at first glance: The hospitalization rate for patients with the virus is dropping quickly. What is happening is pretty simple: As hospitals fill up, they admit fewer and fewer people. As any doctor or nurse will tell you, as the demand for beds soars, the threshold for admission rises with it.

“Testing before Thanksgiving travel was a mess. Here’s what that means for Christmas.” via Hannah Sampson of The Washington Post — Across the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, long waits and delayed results greeted people seeking tests before they traveled or gathered. Health authorities warn that a surge in cases related to Thanksgiving travel could send more to get tested in the coming weeks, just as pre-Christmas travelers line up. Despite the pleas of health authorities to stay home, many people will travel to join family and friends for Christmas, if Thanksgiving is any indication. The CDC suggests getting tested one to three days before a trip, a time frame that could be tricky, given the turnaround for some results, and again three to five days after traveling.

“‘They’re not ready’: Students are about to flood college campuses. The virus could, too.” via Juan Perez Jr. and Bianca Quilantan of POLITICO — Hundreds of the nation’s colleges and universities plan to bring thousands of students back to campus next semester even though most of the schools are unprepared or unequipped for the volume of testing needed to keep COVID-19 infections in check. The lack of robust campus testing plans comes despite growing scientific consensus that colleges should include frequent COVID-19 scans to prevent outbreaks. And a vaccine will not eliminate the need to test students, an expert panel said last week. Early projections say about 60% of U.S. higher education institutions plan to host classes with all or some portion of their students on campus in 2021. Only an estimated 8% of them are prepared to test each of their students at least once a week.

“Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for first time” via The Associated Press — Hunger is a harsh reality in the richest country in the world. Even during times of prosperity, schools hand out millions of hot meals a day to children, and desperate elderly Americans are sometimes forced to choose between medicine and food. Now, in the pandemic of 2020, with illness, job loss and business closures, millions more Americans are worried about empty refrigerators and barren cupboards. Food banks are doling out meals at a rapid pace and analysis found a sharp rise in the amount of food distributed compared with last year. The first place many Americans find relief is a neighborhood food pantry, most connected to vast networks of nonprofits.

“Details of $908 billion U.S. pandemic relief plan set for release” via Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan of Bloomberg — With Republican and Democratic negotiators struggling to reach an agreement on both a mammoth government spending bill and COVID-19 relief, lawmakers are set to postpone what had been a Friday night deadline for passing a bill. Talks over a $908 billion pandemic relief plan have slowed, with negotiators still working to resolve key details on state and local aid as well as liability protections for businesses. Lawmakers are also still wrangling over a $1.4 trillion omnibus bill to fund the government into 2021, to which the COVID-19 package would be attached. A key sticking point is liability protections for companies from Covid-19 lawsuits, a Republican priority. The draft bipartisan plan contains a six-month moratorium on lawsuits, but the GOP wants federal tort law changes.

“Study: Recovery a year away for tourism businesses” via Jim Turner of The News Service of Florida — A study indicated that Florida tourism businesses in October were having fewer problems finding supplies than in June. The research for Destinations Florida, an association of local tourism promotion organizations, also found a slight uptick in people planning Florida trips. But more than half the state’s tourism-related businesses anticipate that COVID-19 impacts will continue until sometime between the third quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, according to the study. The association’s findings follow recent short- and long-term outlooks from a panel of state economists, who forecast that travelers to Florida, mostly from other states, could approach pre-pandemic numbers in 2022.

“Orange’s tourist taxes in October worst since 9/11 attacks” via Stephen Hudak and Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Tourist tax collections, critical to government operations in Orange County, were lower this October than they’ve been in any October since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack, Comptroller Phil Diamond reported Monday. “On the positive side, this is the sixth straight month of increases [in collections] since we hit rock bottom in April,” he said. The county pulled in $7.7 million in October from the 6% levy on short-term lodging rentals, mostly hotel rooms. While the total was up about 10% from September collections, it was about $17 million behind October 2019. Despite a good start, the fiscal year 2019-20 ended Sept. 30 with collections at $167.3 million, off $116.6 million from 2018-19.

“Millions of Americans are heading into the holidays unemployed and over $5,000 behind on rent” via Heather Long of The Washington Post — Millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic have fallen thousands of dollars behind on rent and utility bills, a warning sign that people are running out of money for basic needs. Nearly 12 million renters will owe an average of $5,850 in back rent and utilities by January. Last month, 9 million renters said they were behind on rent. Economists say the data underscores the deepening financial disaster for many families as the pandemic continues to shut off work opportunities, lending new urgency to negotiations over the second round of stimulus that could reinstate federal unemployment insurance and rental assistance, among other forms of aid.

“EU eyes Dec 29 approval for 1st virus vaccine, later than U.S.” via Frank Jorand, Maria Cheng, and Samiel Petrequi of The Associated Press — The European Union drug agency said it might need four more weeks to approve its first coronavirus vaccine, even as authorities in the United States and Britain continue to aim for a green light before Christmas. The European Medicines Agency plans to convene a meeting by Dec. 29 to decide if there is enough safety and efficacy data about the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved. The regulator also said it could decide as early as Jan. 12 whether to approve a rival shot by American pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc, which submitted its request to U.S. and European regulators this week.

“Europe’s Deadly second wave: How did it happen again?” via Josh Holder, Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Allison McCann of The New York Times — By early June, scarred and battered, Europe was emerging from the depths of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Strict lockdowns in most countries had lifted health care systems off their knees, just as the United States and others were fighting record caseloads. The weather was warming up, the European Union was encouraging borders to reopen and Europeans were desperate for a break. They paid dearly for it. A devastating second wave has forced reluctant governments back into lockdowns or restrictions and inflicted new scars on European economies. The optimism of the summer is gone, replaced with the realization that loosening precautions led to thousands of deaths just months before vaccines may arrive.

“As pandemic threatens Britain’s mental health, these ‘fishermen’ fight back” via Megan Specia of The New York Times — The group of seven volunteers in high-visibility vests, equipped with GPS trackers and radios, gathered in the parking lot of a nature preserve on the outskirts of town. “We’ll take the red route,” Rick Roberts said, shining his flashlight over a map of the woodland, as his breath formed a cloud in the cold, late-November air. The charity has also found itself increasingly responding to mental health calls at residents’ houses. Last week, workers were called out to the home of a 28-year-old man whose wife said he was threatening to end his life. He had already written a suicide note. They spoke with him before calling the ambulance and police services, and referred him for counseling.

“This is our pajama moment” via Karen Heller of The Washington Post — After this exhausting, impossible, improbable year, why wouldn’t we take to sleep and sleepwear? Pajamas are one stop past athleisure, our 2020 WFH uniform. They are not so much a symbol of abandoning the charade of responsible adulthood as surrendering to our confinement. They’re sartorial comfort food. A spike in COVID-19 cases, a second lockdown, the winter and the holidays have brought us to this moment swaddled in cotton poplin and buttery knits. Hard times call for soft clothing. “We are having a pajama moment,” says Lorna Hall, director of fashion intelligence for WGSN, the global trend forecaster. And, so, the rise of “luxury pajamas,” for those people who are fortunate enough to afford them and work from home, fortunate being a relative term in a year when everything is relative.



“Florida GOP leaders stand solidly behind voting by mail, despite Trump’s unfounded cries of fraud” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Even as Trump continues to rail against voting by mail, Florida Republican leaders say they’re not going to change a thing about how it works in the Sunshine State. “Other states considering changes to their election laws should feel free to look to Florida as a model,” said Alia Faraj-Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Republican Party of Florida and GOP chair Joe Gruters. Among some in the Republican rank-and-file, it may be too late to turn back the tide of skepticism and outright anger over a practice now at the heart of the Trump campaign’s quixotic legal efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s win.

“Mixed reception in Florida to talk of Trump inaugural rally” via Antonio Fins, Zac Anderson and Wendy Rhodes of The Palm Beach Post — Reports that Trump is mulling a rival rally in Florida to split-screen Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 drew mixed feelings from the Trump faithful and a rebuke from Democrats. State Republican Party chair Joe Gruters said Monday has “not heard any specifics” about an Inauguration Day Trump event. But he said he would welcome one if the President moves forward. “It’s obvious based on the results Florida produced that people love him here … so it makes perfect sense if he does decide to have one here,” Gruters said. But U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, said a countering public event by the outgoing President would be “rude, disrespectful and embarrassing.”

“Armed protesters alleging voter fraud surrounded the home of Michigan’s secretary of state” via Katie Shepherd of The Washington Post — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had just finished wrapping string lights around her home’s portico on Saturday evening and was about to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with her 4-year-old son when a crowd of protesters marched up carrying American flags and guns. About two dozen protesters chanted, “Stop the Steal.” They accused Benson, a Democrat and Michigan’s chief election officer, of ignoring widespread voter fraud, an echo of Trump’s continued unfounded claims as he seeks to overturn the election results that Biden won. Although the group dispersed with no arrests when police responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Michigan state officials accused the group of “terrorizing” Benson’s family.

“Joe Biden plans to tap a retired four-star Army general as the first Black defense secretary.” via Helene Cooper and Jonathan Martin of The New York Times — Biden is expected to nominate retired Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, a former commander of the American military effort in Iraq, to be the next secretary of defense, according to two people with knowledge of the selection. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would make history as the first African American to lead the country’s 1.2 million active-duty troops and the enormous bureaucracy that backs them up. Austin, 67, was for years a respected and formidable figure at the Pentagon and is the only African American to have headed U.S. Central Command, the military’s marquee combat command, with responsibility for Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria — most of the places where the United States is at war.

“Biden to have a better economy in 2021 than in 2009, but worse options” via Greg Ip of The Wall Street Journal — Biden has been here before. Twelve years ago, as Barack Obama’s newly elected Vice President, Biden inherited an economy laid low by crisis. The good news is that the recovery from the pandemic-driven economic contraction is now underway, and with vaccines about to be approved, an end is in sight. The bad news for Biden is that while he and his team want to accelerate the recovery, they may not be able to do much about it. Monetary policy is largely exhausted, and fiscal policy is at the mercy of Congress. In 2009, Democrats controlled Congress. If Republicans win at least one of two runoffs in Georgia next month, they will retain the Senate’s control.

“Biden’s choice to run CDC is respected specialist who is unafraid to speak her mind” via Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post — Biden’s choice to run the CDC is a widely respected infectious-diseases specialist regarded as a strong communicator unafraid to speak her mind, qualities critical to returning the beleaguered public health agency to its traditional front-line role and to bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control. But while Rochelle Walensky’s research has long had a public health focus, she has never run a government agency or organization as large and complex as the CDC. The challenges in running the CDC are enormous. It was once the most admired public health agency globally but has experienced a loss of institutional credibility during the Trump administration.

“Federal arm of the Florida Democratic Party — the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida — is broke” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida is broke, coming out of the 2020 General Election at least $135,000 in the red, and perhaps as much as $352,000. According to the latest financial reports, which the party filed last Friday with the Federal Election Commission, the party spent more than it had in the bank to close out the Nov. 3 General Election federal election campaigns. The result is that the party is heading into the next election cycle in debt and with no money on hand. The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida is the Florida Democratic Party’s federal entity, the party’s more commonly-used name. The DECF runs federal campaigns and takes care of much of the state party’s administrative expenses, including staff payroll.

“Broward Democrats elect Black party chairman for first time” via Anthony Man of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Democrats have, for the first time, elected a Black party chairman. Rick Hoye has momentous tasks ahead of him: reaching out to Black and Hispanic voters whose support was lacking in the 2020 elections, getting some cash into the party’s bank account, and building a campaign infrastructure to help mobilize voters in the 2022 elections for Governor and U.S. Senate. There’s also the history Hoye is making as the first Black elected Broward Democratic chairman, a job in which he’ll serve as the leader who represents the county’s Democratic Party to voters, candidates and elected officials.

“Georgia Senate candidates bring the heat in televised faceoff” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Sunday night saw Sen. Kelly Loeffler face off with her challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, for what could be the only debate of either runoff election in the Georgia Senate races. The stakes? Simply put, control of the Senate. If Warnock and Jon Ossoff both win their races with Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue, the Senate is 50/50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker. When asked to explain one thing or another, both candidates found a way to wriggle out of specificity, using the finite speaking time to press home familiar attacks larded with hot button talking points.

“Trump nominates Bradenton Police Chief to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida” via Julie B. Maglio of the Hernando Sun — Trump has nominated Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Florida. Her predecessor William Benedict Berger Sr. was appointed by Obama in 2010. U.S. Marshals are the enforcement arm of the federal courts. Marshals are appointed by the President for four-year terms. In a statement, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said he is “pleased” the President has nominated Bevan. “I believe that Chief Bevan is highly qualified for this position, and I am confident that her 33 years of experience and leadership in Florida’s law enforcement community will serve the people of the Middle District of Florida well. I look forward to supporting her confirmation,” he said.

“Kathy Castor to promote Lara Hopkins as longtime Chief of Staff Clay Phillips assumes senior advisory role” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Clay Phillips, Castor’s longtime chief of staff, will take on a senior advisory role at the start of the 117th Congress. Castor’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Lara Hopkins, will be elevated to chief of staff. Since before she was elected, Phillips has worked with Castor, first on her campaign and then being as her first and, until now, the only chief of staff since she was first elected to Congress in 2006. Hopkins is a Florida native and University of Florida graduate who has served Castor since her first campaign for Congress. Hopkins has served Castor in multiple roles, including finance director for her campaign, scheduler and office manager, administrative director, and her current role as deputy chief of staff.

“Former NFL player Corey Simon tapped as Volunteer Florida CEO” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — DeSantis on Monday tapped Simon, a former professional football player, to serve as CEO of Volunteer Florida. “I am pleased to announce the appointment of Corey Simon to lead our state’s community service efforts as CEO of Volunteer Florida,” DeSantis said in a news release. “He’s been a leader on the football field and in the community, and I look forward to the agency’s continued success under his leadership.” As the Florida Commission on Community Service, Volunteer Florida supports disaster resiliency and advocates for volunteerism in the Sunshine State. The group receives more than $43 million in federal and state funding to sustain the effort.

“Personnel note: David Mica Jr. new EVP at Florida Hospital Association” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Florida Hospital Association announced Monday that it had hired Mica as its new Executive Vice President of Public Affairs. Mica will oversee the association’s government relations, grassroots initiatives, and public affairs advocacy at the state and federal level in his new role. Mica comes to FHA from the Department of Children and Families, where he served as Chief of Staff overseeing the transformational work the agency has undertaken over the last two years. Mica’s resume also includes a stint as Legislative Affairs Director for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and significant roles within the Executive Office of the Governor during both the Charlie Crist and Rick Scott administrations.

“Goldman plots Florida base for asset management in a blow to New York” via Sridhar Natarajan of Bloomberg — Goldman Sachs Group is weighing plans for a new Florida hub to house one of its key divisions, in another potential blow to New York’s stature as the de facto home of the U.S. financial industry. Executives have been scouting office locations in South Florida, speaking with local officials and exploring tax advantages as they consider creating a base there for its asset management arm. The bank’s success in operating remotely during the pandemic has persuaded the leadership team members that they can move more roles out of the New York area to save money.

“Miami Herald names Monica Richardson first Black executive editor in paper’s history” via David Smiley of the Miami Herald — The Miami Herald’s parent company named a new executive editor on Monday to lead its newsrooms in Florida, a 30-year veteran of the news business, with expertise in Metro reporting and a specialization in digital news. Monica R. Richardson, currently the senior managing editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will join the Miami Herald on Jan. 1 as its top editor. Richardson will be the first Black executive editor in the Herald’s 117-year history. Richardson will focus on growing the media company’s audience and digital subscriptions and promote the journalism produced by the newspaper’s award-winning newsrooms.

“West Palm residents give racial equity task force marching orders at virtual summit” via Tony Doris of The Palm Beach Post — The Mayor’s Task Force on Racial and Ethnic Equity held its first public summit Saturday. Dozens of residents weighed in on what the priorities should be for the next several months as it researches changes and programs to recommend West Palm Beach adopt to become a fairer place. The key topics were criminal justice; education; finance, banking and industry; health; and real estate and housing. Five breakout groups discussed those areas during the four-hour summit and came up with a list of priorities for the task force to research and make recommendations on. The task force is scheduled to present its final recommendations to Mayor Keith James in June to bring those goals to reality.

“Stand With Parkland pushes schools to adopt SaferWatch mobile app” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Stand With Parkland is pushing schools to begin using the SaferWatch mobile app after the group announced a new partnership with SaferWatch Monday. Family members who lost children and spouses in the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School went on to create Stand With Parkland. The organization has been active in the South Florida political scene, endorsing various candidates such as Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, former Parkland Mayor and House candidate Christine Hunschofsky, and Parkland parent and Broward County School Board candidate Debbie Hixon.

“Study: Fort Lauderdale is least safe city in America” via CBS Miami staff reports — A new study has ranked Fort Lauderdale as the least safe city in America. Among the metrics were average COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents, assaults per capita, traffic fatalities per capita, hurricane storm-surge risk level, tornado risk level, flood risk level and share of uninsured drivers. There were other metrics, including the number of mass shootings, murders per capita, rapes per capita, thefts per capita, sex offenders per capita, law-enforcement employees per capita and firefighters per capita. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis disagrees with the survey. The safest city in Florida was Cape Coral, which ranked No. 44.

“Amazon advocate explains why huge distribution center near Boynton beats alternative” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Area residents should welcome — not oppose — controversial plans for an Amazon distribution building near Boynton Beach, according to an advocate for the project. The two-story, 41-foot tall, 65,000-square-foot Amazon facility will generate less traffic and is smaller than what has already been approved for the 15-acre site, said Steve Mackey, whose company would lease the land to Amazon. He disputed claims made by critics that the facility will be a 24/7 operation. Amazon reportedly plans to open more than a thousand last-mile operations across the country to deliver products to customers as quickly as possible. Amazon, Mackey said, selected the site because it would build a custom-made facility as opposed to renovating existing warehouses.

“Orlando OKs plan to send counselors instead of cops to some calls” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando city commissioners on Monday signed off on a one-year plan to send mental health counselors to certain nonviolent police calls. Under the plan, two teams of Aspire Health Partners’ mental health clinicians and case managers would respond to 911 calls about nonviolent suicidal people or people experiencing mental illness who need assistance. In 2019, the Orlando Police Department responded to more than 3,700 such calls, an average of about 10 per day. “I believe this pilot has the potential to moving us closer to having the appropriate response to our community’s need,” said Commissioner Bakari Burns, who noted the Orange County Jail is the county’s largest mental health provider. “We do not need to criminalize mental illness.”

“Speaker Chris Sprowls’ sensitivity to Florida grandparents offers hope for better days ahead” via Karen Cyphers of Florida Politics — In his first address to the Florida House as Speaker, Sprowls touched on several issues facing Florida and the lawmakers who will guide our state in the coming years. Perhaps most powerfully, Sprowls talked about the role of families, sharing how his own family has inspired and shaped his priorities. Sprowls spoke of his two grandfathers — both embodiments of the American dream, both formative in the lives of their grandchildren. He spoke of how COVID-19 “came roaring into our lives,” changing everything in its path — family dynamics included. From the dozens of weekly polls I have fielded and analyzed through this pandemic period, I know that Floridians are struggling immensely with prolonged isolation from their loved ones.

“Be fair, Florida: Start collecting sales tax on internet purchases and recoup $400 million” via The Daytona Beach News-Journal editorial board — Under current law, a relic of the Sears catalog era, remote sellers who have a “physical presence” in Florida — think of those Amazon warehouses — must charge sales tax on those orders. However, internet retailers who don’t have buildings and employees in Florida don’t need to charge sales tax on their orders (though some are). It’s like we’re giving those out-of-state and out-of-nation companies an economic advantage because they haven’t hired people here or built anything here. Thank you for staying away from us. As a result, the state foregoes more than $400 million in sales tax revenue each year.

“Who will be brave? Who will be cowards?” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Where are all the heroes hiding? That’s been the question throughout Trump’s presidency. As it dwindles to less than seven weeks, his frantic attempts to disparage the election and deny the results suggest that he’s in the worsening grip of mental illness. Such delusions aren’t supposed to be a contagious disease, but Trump and his advocates have persuaded a sizable minority of Americans to share them. That is more subversive of our democracy than any foreign adversary could have intended. The blame belongs to those Republican politicians who have failed to stand up for the truth — or worse, like DeSantis, have openly encouraged Trump’s fantasies. If ever they are to retrieve their consciences and regain respect, the time is now.

FDLE agents raided the home of the woman whistleblower on the Governor’s efforts to downplay the COVID-19 stats. Jones posted the video on her Twitter feed.

Also, on today's Sunrise:

— They seized Jones’ phone and computer … the one she’s been using to post updates on the COVID-19 crisis. She calls them the “DeSantis Gestapo.” The search came after the Department of Health filed a complaint about unauthorized access to a messaging alert system used for emergencies.

— The DOH reported 106 added fatalities from the disease Monday, as well as 7,700 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus — which is a bit of a break after the past several days of more than 10,000 new infections.

— As the COVID-19 surge continues, the University of Florida is putting final changes to its plan for a full reopening in January. The faculty union is fuming and some folks in Gainesville believe the university is putting money ahead of health.

— Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Miami says enough is enough; she has been on the Governor’s case all along … accusing him of putting politics ahead of public safety. Mucarsel-Powell sent out a tweet calling for DeSantis’ resignation for hindering government transparency during the pandemic.

— Despite everything, the Governor found time to record a video for YouTube announcing former FSU and NFL football star Simon is the new CEO of Volunteer Florida.

— Florida law officially recognizes three confederate holidays and Rep. Grieco talks about his bill to end those holidays. Grieco says that since he filed the repeal bill, he’s received all sorts of hate on social media … mostly from out of state.

— An Orlando state Senator will be filing a bill to expunge the convictions of anyone in Florida with a misdemeanor marijuana conviction.

— And finally, two Florida Man stories: Police accuse one of pooping in mailboxes; the other is accused of voter fraud after encouraging North Florida Republicans to register to vote in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

To listen, click on the image below:

“U.S. Sugar to transform ‘Sugar Express’ locomotive into ‘Santa Express’ for the holidays” via Florida Politics — U.S. Sugar is turning its century-old Sugar Express locomotive into the “Santa Express” to help deliver toys to children in the Lake Okeechobee area. Workers wrapped restoration work on Locomotive No. 148 earlier this year. Now, U.S. Sugar is partnering with Toys for Tots to help bring holiday cheer to Florida kids. The train will run a route this Saturday, Dec. 12, hitting four cities over several hours. Starting at 8:30, the Sugar Express will appear in Moore Haven on Park Avenue near 1st Street. The locomotive will remain in that location for approximately half an hour before departing at 9 a.m.

“Penguins watch Christmas films to prepare for visitors returning after lockdown” via Emily Chudy of Yahoo News — London Aquarium has been screening Christmas films for its Gentoo penguins ahead of its reopening on Wednesday. Televisions showing the Christmas film Elf have been placed outside the penguin enclosure to prepare them for guests returning after being closed during England’s lockdown. “It’s great to see how much our Gentoo penguins are enjoying the Christmas movies we’ve put on for them,” said Leah Pettitt, aquarist at the center. “We know that they watch and listen to our visitors just as much as the visitors enjoy watching the penguins. Whilst they are enjoying these festive films, they’re still, just like us, very much looking forward to our real-life guests returning this week.”

“Breaking — competitive breakdancing — will be a sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics” via Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports — The Olympics are getting at least one new sport in 2024. The list of sports included for the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to be announced on Monday, and according to BBC Sport, it will include breaking. Breaking is a competitive form of break dancing and those involved in the sport have been vocal about wanting it included in the Games. The Olympic committee previously dubbed breaking a provisional sport after a unanimous vote. It is likely that the Olympics will create their own scoring system for breaking, but USA Breaking has stressed that they would like to be included in that process in hopes to keep the integrity of the sport.

Best wishes to Allison Ager, our friend Mike Deeson, and MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, A.G. Gancarski, Renzo Downey and Drew Wilson.