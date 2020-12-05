Rick Scott says GOP can win if it talks to Latinos, working class Whites

While President Donald Trump didn’t win a second term, he did win what Sen. Rick Scott says was a “decisive victory” in the Sunshine State.

Scott, who has disclaimed interest in running in 2024 and claimed he would back another try in four years by the President, said that roadmap to victory is one that can be deployed nationwide, even in states with more competitive Democratic Parties than Florida’s.

“President Trump’s decisive election victory in my home state of Florida offers an important lesson for Republicans nationwide: If we show voters that Republicans are the party of working-class Americans, a party that reaches out to people of all races and creeds, and a party that fights for equal opportunity for all we will win in future elections,” Scott wrote in an op-ed first published Saturday on FoxNews.com.

Among the Senator’s recommendations: make a play for Latinos.

“Too many Floridians are familiar with the language of equality of outcomes, and they know that it leaves everyone equally poor. They have heard the empty promises of the late communist leaders Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Fidel Castro of Cuba. And more importantly, Floridians have seen the violence and authoritarianism that too often follows those empty promises,” Scott asserted.

The Senator noted “the growth in support for President Trump wasn’t limited to Latinos only. President Trump saw an 8-point increase among all non-White voters in Florida, according to exit polls, and made significant inroads in predominantly African American communities.”

“Republicans have built a multi-ethnic, working class coalition of Florida voters,” Scott contended. “President Trump had incredible success in Florida because his message resonated with this diverse coalition of voters who don’t neatly fit into the pundits’ and pollsters’ conception of the political world. And he worked to earn votes in my state — a necessity that Florida Democrats seemingly forgot about decades ago.”

With Scott heading the National Republican Senatorial Committee for the next two years, it will be worth watching to see if this strategy translates beyond Florida in the midterms.