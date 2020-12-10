Last Call for 12.10.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

President Donald Trump recently claimed that he had a 97% chance to win another term on election night, but one of the top oddsmakers in the business says that’s not the case.

According to US-Bookies, Trump’s chances crested at 2/5 at 10 p.m. on Nov. 3, largely due to his strong performance among voters who waited until Election Day to cast their ballots. That equates to a 71% chance.

While still solid, and a marked swing from his 15/8 odds from earlier in the day, bettors didn’t view him as the sure-fire winner by any stretch. And his lead among speculators was short-lived — by the next morning, when more mail ballots had been tallied, Biden retook his position as the favorite with 80% odds to win.

And US-Bookies stressed the claim was a moot point. After all, bets aren’t ballots.

“The multi-billion-dollar global betting market fluctuated over the course of the day in response to the many participants’ betting action, which was a result of bettors constantly receiving new information that would affect their predictions of the final outcome,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said.

“If the odds moved in favor of one candidate, this meant that more money was being placed on said candidate, because more people believed he had a better chance of winning. Betting markets are based on supply and demand, like any other traded futures market or stock exchange.”

To the oddsmaker, the swings can be explained away by 2016-induced FOMO from a combination of the so-called “red mirage” and memories of Trump’s first win.

“The surprise in 2016 led to another factor at play this year, as many bettors did not want to miss the boat the second time around when early signals came out favoring Trump,” the spokesperson continued.

“With early numbers showing a Trump lead, Biden remained in play in the betting markets because bettors were processing the fact that the nature of this year’s election was likely to show Trump favored early before all votes were able to be counted. This is why Trump’s chances never came close to 97%.”

The oddsmaker also claimed that the betting market, swings and all, still proved a more reliable predictor of the final result than the polls, which forecast a Democratic landslide.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases

— 1,076,547 FL residents (+11,071 since Wednesday)

— 18,150 Non-FL residents (+264 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 9,848 Travel related

— 413,223 Contact with a confirmed case

— 12,147 Both

— 641,329 Under investigation

Hospitalizations

— 57,468 in FL

Deaths

— 19,851 in FL

Quote of the Day

“Bodycam footage released by police shows they waited about 13 minutes outside while I got dressed, and were ready to break my door down with a sledgehammer. At 13:48, an officer is shown pointing a gun at my face. They thought this would… help them?” — Rebekah Jones, on bodycam footage from FDLE’s raid of her home.

