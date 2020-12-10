Marco Rubio says Eric Swalwell must come clean about his China ties

A U.S. Senator from Florida sees “legitimate questions” about whether or not U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is compromised relative to China.

Sen. Marco Rubio, on Wednesday’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” was the latest Republican to take issue with Swalwell, a massive cheerleader for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, being unduly tied to Beijing after reports of the Congressman’s dalliance with a Chinese spy.

The Senator deemed it a “tremendous irony” that Swalwell “wants to be treated fairly” in light of the allegations.

“He, as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, was going around telling people that the President was an ‘agent’ of a foreign government,” Rubio said.

“And obviously when people hear that from someone who’s on the Intelligence Committee,” the Senator continued, “they think he must know something. They think he must know something the rest of us don’t know.”

“A lot of that stuff was going on,” Rubio said. “It was unfair to the President. In hindsight, we see that it was all not true. You can’t go around behaving that way and expect the benefit of the doubt.”

“There are a lot of legitimate questions he has to answer,” Rubio said, “if he wants to serve in this important role.”

Rubio by no means is the only Republican to raise questions about Swalwell’s fitness to serve. Earlier Wednesday, delegation colleague Sen. Rick Scott challenged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove the Congressman from the Intelligence Committee.

“Eric Swalwell has no place on the House Intelligence Committee. His reported ties to a Chinese spy backed by the Communist Party of China are shocking and show just how far President Xi is willing to go to gain access to critical U.S. intelligence,” Scott asserted.

“Swalwell spent years promoting Russian disinformation in an effort to take down the President, when in fact he was being used as a pawn by the Chinese government, which we know is doing everything in their power to expand their influence. Swalwell’s failure of judgment is astounding and he must put national security first and step down from his post immediately,” he added.