Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Dan Daley, Rene Plasencia file companion bill requiring vets to report suspected animal abuse

Headlines Influence

15 newly elected Florida sheriffs complete Florida Sheriffs Academy as they prepare for office
Stock image via Adobe

Headlines

Dan Daley, Rene Plasencia file companion bill requiring vets to report suspected animal abuse

The bill would subject animal care providers to fines or professional sanctions.

on

Reps. Dan Daley and Rene Plasencia are pushing a bipartisan bill in the House aiming to discipline veterinarians and other animal treatment providers who don’t report suspected signs of animal abuse.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Miami Democrat, has already filed a companion measure in the Senate (SB 216). Daley, a Coral Springs Democrat, and Plasencia, an Orlando Republican, will shepherd the House version (HB 47).

The bill doesn’t aim to criminalize the failure to report abuse. Instead, it opens up veterinarians, vet technicians and other animal treatment providers to professional penalties. Those who don’t report signs of abuse can be directed to remedial education, forced to pay a fine or even face suspension or loss of their license.

Daley joined Longwood Republican Scott Plakon last Session to push a similar measure. The legislation is named “Allie’s Law,” after a Boston terrier from Orlando that survived abuse.

“I am honored to work on this bipartisan legislation again this year in Tallahassee,” Daley said.

Dave Heine rescued Allie and has been the driving force behind this legislation. Sadly, Dave passed away earlier this year, and in his memory and in Allie’s name, I intend on working to stop the abuse of innocent animals.”

Pizzo also joined the push last Session to require vets to file reports with law enforcement or animal control officers. Pizzo’s bill moved through two committees before dying in the Rules Committee. Daley’s House was withdrawn before getting a hearing.

A separate House bill (HB 49) would shield any filed reports from public records requests. After filing a similar measure in the Senate, Pizzo told Florida Politics that measure is aimed at protecting vets and animal treatment providers from retaliation from a pet owner or other party after notifying officials of potential abuse.

The legislation is set to kick in July 1, 2021 if approved.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.