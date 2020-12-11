Yvette Segura takes over as Tampa Bay Chamber chair as stage is set for 2021 advocacy

The Tampa Bay Chamber unveiled a series of 2021 details Thursday at its 135th annual meeting at the Tampa Convention center, held both in person and virtually to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

The event marked the first under USAA executive Yvette Segura’s leadership as the 2021 chair after 2020 chair and Mise en Place owner Maryann Ferenc passed the gavel.

The Chamber announced its 2022 cohort for its Minority Business Accelerator program, which includes BEST Employment Solutions, eSmart Recycling, Homehelpers Homecare, Integrated Security Consultants, Livy O’s, and One Day Came Inc. The program seeks to help black and hispanic businesses reposition themselves to attract capital, scale their business operations, and increase sustainability in the marketplace.

The group also presented its 2020 H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award to Edwin Narain. The award recognizes leadership that has had a positive impact on the Tampa Bay region.

Narain is an executive with AT&T and has served as a catalyst for cooperation between business, leaders, the community and government. Narain served in the Florida House of Representatives in District 61 from 2014 to 2016 and uses his experience in government to build relationships and ensure prosperity within the community. He co-created the Saturday-To-Go program to aid small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Chamber announced details of its signature event in 2021, the Women of Influence Luncheon. The event will be held April 21 and features Judge Glenda Hatchett as its guest speaker. Hatchett is best known for her two-time Emmy nominated show, Judge Hatchett, which is now in its 18th season. She also spent nearly 10 years at Delta Air Lines where she was the highest-ranking woman of color worldwide. As a Senior Attorney, she represented Delta Air Lines in labor, antitrust litigation, and commercial acquisitions.

During its annual meeting Thursday, the Chamber heard remarks from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and collected toys for Metropolitan Ministries to donate to its Holiday Tent. The non-profit organization serves more than 26,500 children throughout the Tampa Bay region.

The Chamber’s 2021 Executive Committee, under Segura, includes:

2022 Chair-elect Andy Mayts

Treasurer Brian Butler

Finance, Greg Oliver

Legal Counsel Marillyn Mullen Healy

At Large Brian Adcock and Lori Baggett

Rita Lowman

Chris Minner

Narain

Jeffery Senese

Bemetra Simmons

Gary Vien