‘If I could get double, I would get double’: Gov. Ron DeSantis notes feds control vaccine allocation

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday conceded there is little he can do to move Florida toward the front of the COVID-19 vaccination line.

Speaking in Tampa, DeSantis explained discussions with Pfizer are done at the federal level, far outside the grip of the nation’s governors.

“Whatever we could do to accelerate we would, but I think it’s going to be controlled effectively by the federal government,” DeSantis told a reporter when asked if pushing the pace is possible.

The Governor’s acknowledgment comes a day after he announced Florida will receive 179,400 Pfizer vaccines within the week. Due to the limited doses, the first vaccine wave will be reserved for long-term care residents and healthcare workers.

While the vaccines were allocated by state population size, DeSantis said he wished the vaccines were given to whichever “state wants it the most.”

He contended that Florida’s large, elderly population presents unique circumstances that should’ve been considered.

“If I could get double, I would get double,” DeSantis said noting Florida’s elderly. “It should not just be population but it should be underlying demographics.”

Pending FDA approval, shots in the arm could begin as early as this weekend in Florida.

The Governor on Thursday said strike teams will be mobilized to “supplement vaccination” for long-term care residents in Florida. Those teams will include the Department of Health, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida National Guard members.

Meanwhile, the Governor said several other vaccines may soon receive Food and Drug Administration approval. He particularly mentioned vaccines by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Pfizer vaccine presents unique challenges including stringent storage requirements, refrigeration, and two doses 21 days apart.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, requires one dose and is more easily stored.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive FDA approval in January and may begin distribution as early as February.

“We should be optimistic about what could be coming down the pike here,” DeSantis said.