Governor reappoints Carlos ‘Charlie’ Martinez to SFWMD board

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reappointing investor and retired home builder Carlos “Charlie” Martinez to the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board, according to a Friday evening release.

Martinez earned a spot on that body in Feb. 2019. He was a part of several appointments DeSantis made after calling for the previous board members to resign.

The previous term for Martinez ended in March 2020. DeSantis will look to place him back on the board by filling one of two vacant slots on the nine-person panel.

Martinez is based out of Miami. He’s the president of CEM Investments and a partner in the Grove Bay Group. Martinez is also a member of several organizations such as the Latin Builders’ Association, Baptist Hospital of Miami, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy High School and the Everglades Foundation.

He attended the University of Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in building construction. Martinez went on to co-found Caribe Homes in 1986 with his father. Martinez would serve as president and owner of the organization.

DeSantis worked to shake up the SFWMD board shortly after taking office following his win in the 2018 gubernatorial contest. He pushed out a series of appointees named by his predecessor, Gov. Rick Scott. DeSantis had been critical of the board’s efforts in dealing with algae discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

The Governor eventually got his wish, with the full board either resigning or stepping down following the end of their terms.

DeSantis’ reappointment of Martinez is subject to confirmation by the Senate. That hasn’t been an issue so far, with the GOP-controlled body mostly backing the Governor’s choices.

Appointee “Alligator“ Ron Bergeron did face some hurdles on his way to a board position after questions arose surrounding his business dealings. The Florida Commission on Ethics eventually cleared Bergeron, opening up a path to Senate approval.