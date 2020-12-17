With MAGA a fading memory, Mike Pence rallies for Georgia runoff hopefuls

Vice President Mike Pence returned to Georgia Thursday, rallying for the “last line of defense” for President Donald Trump‘s achievements.

Pence was in Columbus and Macon Thursday on behalf of U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, with Republican control of the Senate hanging in the balance.

The Vice President, in his first rally appearance since the Electoral College voted for President-elect Joe Biden earlier this week, suggested that the outcome of the election somehow was still in doubt.

“We’re going to keep fighting for every legal vote in America,” Pence said in Columbus. “And we’re going to win Georgia and save America.”

“As our election contest continues in courthouses across the land, we’re going to keep fighting until every legal vote is counted, every illegal vote is thrown out, and we will never stop fighting until we make America great again,” the VP said in both Columbus and Macon.

But Pence was not completely ignorant to reality, noting in Columbus that a “Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense,” and adding that “it’s going to take two of them.”

“We need Georgia to send these two Senators back to a majority in Washington,” Pence said in Macon.

The VP also referred in Columbus to “how we did together,” regarding the accomplishments of the Trump administration, a seeming concession that the Trump era is all but wrapped. In Macon, he used the phrasing “what we’ve been able to do together,” which was somewhat less ameliorative.

However, the VP looked wistful during the Macon “four more years” chant, cutting it off to get back to his prepared remarks, a reflection of the high stakes.

If Democrats take the seats, it’s a 50/50 chamber with incoming Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker vote if needed.

The incoming President was in Atlanta earlier this week on behalf of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Pence noted that Biden said the Republicans were “just going to get in the way” of the Biden agenda, and Pence said “that’s exactly what we need.”

“We need two Georgia Senators who will get in the way of the radical Democratic Party and fight for our agenda every day,” Pence thundered in Columbus.