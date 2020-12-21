Last Call for 12.21.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Candi Churchill will take over as executive director of the United Faculty of Florida at the end of this month, the labor union announced Monday.

“I am honored to be selected for the UFF executive director position. Higher education is a pillar of our democracy and, in Florida, there are no better advocates for our students and communities than the faculty, staff and graduate employees who make our universities and colleges so successful,” Churchill said.

“UFF is going through a pivotal transition from a union that reacts and mobilizes to one that flexes its muscles and pushes our own agenda. I am looking forward to supporting our members as they stand up for health and safety, academic excellence, and fair working conditions for all.”

Churchill has worked for UFF since 2002, first as a member of the field staff. Through nearly two decades at UFF, she has gained experience in all aspects of higher education union work. A news release from UFF highlights her experience “negotiating collective bargaining agreements, building new chapters and fighting for UFF members” as well as “revitalizing the union, with UFF membership more than doubling to over 8,700 during her tenure.”

UFF President Karen Morian said, “Candi has been a major part of the growth of UFF and has been committed to ensuring that UFF members at our 32 chapters are well represented as we work to educate college and university students throughout the state and at our four university K-12 laboratory schools. Her leadership as an advocate for higher education and her passion in defense of our members will be great assets to our union as we face challenging times.”

UFF represents more than 20,000 faculty at all 12 public universities, 15 colleges and Saint Leo University, along with graduate assistants at four universities. UFF employs an executive director, five service unit directors, and two administrative assistants.

Churchill will replace exiting executive director Marshall Ogletree on Dec. 28.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,192,456 FL residents (+10,907 since Sunday)

— 20,125 Non-FL residents (+108 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 10,538 Travel related

— 456,030 Contact with a confirmed case

— 13,263 Both

— 712,625 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 60,152 in FL

Deaths:

— 20,976 in FL

Quote of the Day

“I will do it, but I’m not going to step in front.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on when he will get the coronavirus vaccine.

