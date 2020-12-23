Last Call for 12.23.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried gave Santa Claus and his reindeer the all-clear to fly through Florida and deliver presents tomorrow night.

Fried on Wednesday announced that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had fast-tracked an Animal Movement Permit for Saint Nick.

The broad certificate grants extraordinary freedom for the Clauses to make their way through the Sunshine State. Between the hours of 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 7 a.m. Dec. 25, Claus will be allowed to enter and exit all Florida homes, domiciles, encampments, and premises.

The permit also gives the Clauses and crew permission to pass through or over any U.S. port in the state, which should make restocking the sleigh with presents a breeze.

Despite Santa’s reindeer being healthy enough to take a sleigh airborne, they’re still subject to FDACS’ rules aimed at keeping sick or invasive animals out of the state.

FDACS’ tests produced a clean bill of health for Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. Rudolph passed with flying colors. State Veterinarian Michael Short also confirmed that his red nose is not a health concern.

“Given the challenges of this year, we want to ensure Santa Claus can safely travel the state and spread Christmas joy to all of Florida’s children,” Fried said. “As Florida’s regulator for the entry of animals, we’re pleased to issue Santa’s necessary Certificate of Animal Movement early, waive all fees, and ensure proper safety protocols to protect against livestock diseases and COVID-19. On behalf of Floridians, we wish Santa and his reindeer good luck and a pleasant visit to the Sunshine State.”

Fried added that Santa has agreed to wear a mask at all times while delivering gifts, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Positive cases:

— 1,213,760 FL residents (+11,100 since Tuesday)

— 20,639 Non-FL residents (+284 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 10,648 Travel related

— 465,239 Contact with a confirmed case

— 13,425 Both

— 724,448 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 60,800 in FL

Deaths:

— 21,173 in FL

“It makes no sense for someone that’s 42 to jump ahead of someone that is 70 years old. You can look at the data on this; it’s very clear. I want to make sure that if there’s one dose here in Pensacola left for this week, I want it to go to an elderly. I don’t want it to go to me.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticizing politicians who ‘jump the line’ for the vaccine.

