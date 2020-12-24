Last Call for 12.24.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

It’s an unusually cold Christmas in some parts of the state, and many Floridians have noticed that their seldom-used fireplaces aren’t just for decoration.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who doubles as the State Fire Marshal, has a tip for anyone tossing on some logs tonight: don’t forget to put it out.

The advice is evergreen, but it is doubly important on Christmas Eve — nobody wants to wake up to smoldering presents, or worse, a singed Santa cap.

“Tonight is the night many of us have been waiting for all year, as Santa Claus makes his stop in the Sunshine State. In addition to putting out the milk and cookies, it is critical that we prepare for his visit by extinguishing all fireplaces before you go to sleep so he can come down the chimney safely,” Patronis said.

Patronis added, “Also, don’t forget to use the NORAD Santa Tracker to view his progress as he makes his way around the world. Always remember the spirit of the season and enjoy this special time of year. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

Keeping the chimney clear for Santa is a priority, of course, but Floridians should also remember to water their Christmas trees and unplug the lights before bed.

As Patronis demonstrated last week, a dry Christmas tree can quickly turn into an inferno.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,226,530 FL residents (+12,770 since Wednesday)

— 21,016 Non-FL residents (+377 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 10,724 Travel related

— 470,197 Contact with a confirmed case

— 13,502 Both

— 732,107 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 61,100 in FL

Deaths:

— 21,295

“Look at my district and amount of deaths. If people knew just how devastating this virus is impacting Floridians they would take it more seriously. Right now they have no reason to take it as seriously. This is dangerous.” — U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, on the state’s lag in reporting COVID-19 deaths.

