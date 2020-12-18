Gov. DeSantis names six new judges, including Molly Nardella for Court of Appeal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced six new judicial appointments Friday, including putting Mary Alice “Molly” Nardella of Winter Garden on the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

Nardella, with a a law degree from the University of Florida College of Law, has been a partner with Nardella & Nardella, an Orlando firm that specializes in bankruptcy, business law, and probate. She also has served as an associate with Rumberger, Kirk and Caldwell.

She fills a vacancy crated by the elevation of Justice Jamie Grosshans to the Florida Supreme Court.

With Friday’s announced appointments, DeSantis completes 2020 with the appointments of 61 judges, bringing his total number of judicial appointments to 117.

His other announced appointments on Friday include:

— Kenneth Janesk, II, of St. Augustine, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Circuit Court.

Janesk has been a prosecutor in the Seventh Circuit State Attorney’s Office since 2011. He received his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. Janesk fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Patti Christensen.

— Jeb Branham, of Jacksonville Beach, to serve as Judge on the Fourth Circuit Court.

Branham has been the owner and president of the Jeb T. Branham law firm since 2002. He previously served as an associate with McGuire Woods. He received his law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Branham fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge David Gooding.

— Kevin Kohl, of Lake Wales, to serve as Judge on the Polk County Court.

Kohl has been a partner with Boswell & Dunlap since 2015. He previously served as a partner with Kevin Kohl. He received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from Florida State University.

Kohl fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Swenson to the 10th Circuit Court.

— Edward Dyer, of Panama City, to serve as Judge on the Bay County Court.

Dyer has been the owner of E. William Dyer Attorney at Law since 2010. He previously served as an associate with the Law Office of Russell R. Stewart. He received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Dyer fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas Welch.

— Brian Gnage, of Pinellas Park, to serve as Judge on the Pinellas County Court

Gnage, of Pinellas Park, has been a prosecutor in the Sixth Circuit State Attorney’s Office since 2011. He received his law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

Gnage fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Steve Berlin to the Sixth Circuit Court.