Businesses team up for gift and book giveaway for the holidays

West Palm Beach businesses are teaming up to host a book and gift giveaway to help out with Christmas this year.

The Gaines Firm, MCO Construction and Tay B. Gaines & Associates will be putting on “The Gift of Financial Literacy” event Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gaines Park, located at 1501 N. Australian Ave. Kids will be able to grab a gift and a copy of the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” at the event. Masks are required.

The book by Robert Kiyosaki was published in 1997, and teaches about the importance of financial literacy, financial independence and wealth-building through investing and starting businesses.

Its narrative is told through a set of parables about a “rich dad” who attains financial security and a “poor dad” who does not despite years of hard work.

Those who are interested in donating gifts can do so at donation drop-offs located at the park and at the Gaines Center in North Palm Beach, 721 U.S. Highway 1, Suite #115. The deadline for donations is Dec. 21. Interested donors can contact Tay Gaines at (561) 889-2366 for more information.