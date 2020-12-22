Florida Chamber ad campaign pitches the Sunshine State to business

After a pandemic-induced slumber, CEOs and business owners across the country are weighing their options for a change of scenery.

On Tuesday, the Florida Chamber of Commerce unveiled an ad campaign aimed at getting them to ditch the chilly business meccas of yesteryear and set up shop in the Sunshine State.

The “Open for Business” campaign heralds Florida as a top-tier choice for businesses, whether they’re looking to move their HQ or expand their operations into a new market.

A few of the Florida Chamber’s selling points are common knowledge among locals: Florida is one of only a handful of states that doesn’t have an income tax; it’s the gateway to Latin America; and families are moving here in droves.

But the Chamber has several other arrows in its quiver.

Tops among them is the size of the state economy, which would rank as the 17th largest in the world if the state were a country.

Florida is pumping billions a year into infrastructure, has a top-5 education system, a fiscally stable government, high quality of life, and a high job creation rate — according to Chamber research, one out of every 11 new jobs in the U.S. are created in Florida.

“Florida’s appeal and success is paved by a united business community that rallies behind a competitiveness agenda that focuses on free enterprise,” Florida Chamber president and CEO Mark Wilson said.

“In a rebounding economy, many employers are realizing they don’t have to be in Los Angeles, New York City, or Chicago to be competitive. Florida is the best place to live, work, raise a family and retire. Our growing economy, tax and lifestyle advantages, competitive business climate, high-quality education, workforce talent and gracious quality of life are just a few reasons why businesses should consider Florida their new home.”

The ad campaign is part of the Florida Chamber’s mission to help grow the state economy to the 10th largest in the world by 2030.

“Open for Business” will deploy via social media posts and digital ads, the latter of which will debut in January.