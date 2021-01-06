Marco Rubio bristles at ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ jibe

A U.S. Senator from Florida yet again has made news for his penchant for quoting scripture, issuing a fiery rejoinder to a cable news host who critiqued him earlier this week.

Sen. Marco Rubio responded to CNN host Chris Cuomo calling him “Mr. Bible Boy” in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“The verses I tweet are usually the ones chosen by the Catholic Church for that days mass (sic) But the fact he thinks words written thousands of years ago are relevant to current events proves the Bible isn’t just a book, it’s the word of God AMEN,” Rubio contended, providing a link to a Fox News article presenting the Cuomo critique.

“Mr. Bible Boy. You know, he’s got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it in the interest of his own state or of this country,” Cuomo said on live television, pushing a narrative that the second-term Senator is enabling President Donald Trump‘s continued protests that the election was rigged against him.

It should be noted, Rubio has not yet taken a position on the certification of the election results, and has given no indication that he’s going to make news ahead of Congress formally meeting Wednesday.

The Senator hasn’t tipped his hand on whether he will back the President’s position, but he has in the past addressed his penchant for Bible verses, saying that his choice tracks with the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar.

“It’s not a very difficult thing to decide every day. It’s based on the daily reading in the Catholic Church, from the mass,” Rubio said in 2019. “For the most part…it’ll give you an Old Testament verse, it’ll give you a Psalm, it’ll give you a New Testament, and then it’ll give you a Gospel. And you can pick from that.”

“If you do that, every three years you’ll get through the whole Bible. So, generally speaking, that’s where it comes from. Every now and then if that day it’s just not in context or it just doesn’t line up, I’ll use my old, reliable Proverbs. I actually started doing it that way. You can basically pick one chapter every day of the month and get through it, unless you have 31 days in the month. So that’s sort of the process.”