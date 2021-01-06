Marco Rubio bristles at ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ jibe

A U.S. Senator from Florida yet again has made news for his penchant for quoting scripture, issuing a fiery rejoinder to a cable news host who critiqued him earlier this week.
Sen. Marco Rubio responded to CNN host Chris Cuomo calling him “Mr. Bible Boy” in a Tuesday morning tweet.
“The verses I tweet are usually the ones chosen by the Catholic Church for that days mass (sic) But the fact he thinks words written thousands of years ago are relevant to current events proves the Bible isn’t just a book, it’s the word of God AMEN,” Rubio contended, providing a link to a Fox News article presenting the Cuomo critique.
“Mr. Bible Boy. You know, he’s got a Bible quote for every moment, he just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it in the interest of his own state or of this country,” Cuomo said on live television, pushing a narrative that the second-term Senator is enabling President Donald Trump‘s continued protests that the election was rigged against him.
It should be noted, Rubio has not yet taken a position on the certification of the election results, and has given no indication that he’s going to make news ahead of Congress formally meeting Wednesday.
The Senator hasn’t tipped his hand on whether he will back the President’s position, but he has in the past addressed his penchant for Bible verses, saying that his choice tracks with the Roman Catholic liturgical calendar.
“It’s not a very difficult thing to decide every day. It’s based on the daily reading in the Catholic Church, from the mass,” Rubio said in 2019. “For the most part…it’ll give you an Old Testament verse, it’ll give you a Psalm, it’ll give you a New Testament, and then it’ll give you a Gospel. And you can pick from that.”
“If you do that, every three years you’ll get through the whole Bible. So, generally speaking, that’s where it comes from. Every now and then if that day it’s just not in context or it just doesn’t line up, I’ll use my old, reliable Proverbs. I actually started doing it that way. You can basically pick one chapter every day of the month and get through it, unless you have 31 days in the month. So that’s sort of the process.”
Bob Reynolds
January 5, 2021 at 1:14 pm
“And also with you Senator Rubio.” Senator Rubio is a Devout Catholic Christian, and Staunch Purveyor of the Catholic Faith, and Anti-Communist First Generation Born Cuban-American. Cuomo who was raised as an Italian-American Catholic like his Brother, the Muselini Fascist Governor Cuomo who supported his Marxist May DeBlassio shut down Churches and Synagogues in New York City. All this while allowing Democrat Party BLM ANTIFA Stormtroopers Vandalize, and destroy much of NYC, and destroying over half of the Restraunts in Draconian Fascist Marxist Lock Down.
I have worked with Senator Rubio on his Campaign, and as a fellow Catholic who lived in South Miami not far from his West Miami Home before moving to Broward County. I would often say to him what we say in Catholic Mass,”God be with You,” and he would smile, and instinctively say,”And also with you Bob.” Marco is the Real Deal. He is genuine, and Man of his Faith, Family, and a True Patriot. Cuomo is a Phony Shallow Marxist Media Mouth Piece for the Godless Democrat Party of Slavery, KKK, and now Marxism which I have fought against serving in the Navy under Reagan, and Marco fights against the Tyranny of Socialism, Marxism in his Ancestors Home 90 Miles from our South Florida Home in Cuba, and has worked with President Trump to give a Voice to Free Venezuelans here in South Florida to help the People of Venezuela as the Chair of the US Armed Services Committee. I have faith in Senator Marco Rubio and Rick Scott who will both step up for Rubio knows that no matter what happens tomorrow, that 75 Million Trump Voters represent the GOP today, and the is also very much the Future of the Party that has brought in more Hispanic Voters at 68% of the total Hispanic Voters in the Country. My Florida Senator, Marco Rubio knows this all too well, and has a strong Future in the GOP. God Bless our Georgia Senators Perdue, and Loeffler in today’s Run Off Election as they fight against the same Evil Socialist Marxist Powers in the DNC and the CCP, God Bless Marco Rubio, his Family, our Great State of Florida, and the United States of America.
Sonja Fitch
January 6, 2021 at 6:13 am
Senator Rubio is a fake!! Senator Rubio will use and say anything to give the APPEARANCE of “good guy”. Senator Rubio is a spineless goptrump death cult sociopath! Get out Marco! You Rutherford are a damn traitor! Get out Rutherford! Better yet both of you go to the hell in our ICU units! Rubio and Rutherford are vile!
The Little Flower of Lisieux
January 6, 2021 at 6:32 am
Thank you Mr Bob Reynolds – such a calm and reasoned response from a devout Catholic. Those of us who served our Country also know the real evil of Communism, Marxism, and Socialism. I thank you for your Service. Unlike the remark following yours which sounds almost deranged and definitely filled with hate from someone who can’t possibly be a practicing Catholic. Using obscenities, denouncing 70 million voters as a cult, and wishing death on another is very sad and we must pray for them.
Marlene Dull
January 6, 2021 at 7:25 am
How easy it is to vilify those of us who are Catholic & not be held accountable. Wake up, America, our freedoms are being bulldozed off the planet.
Donna Marie Poehls
January 6, 2021 at 8:07 am
I applaud Mr Rubio for his Christian response to Cuomo. When attacked with name calling, Rubio did not respond in kind. And that is what we as Christians are supposed to do. We need to pray for “Sonja Fitch”. In the coming days, weeks, months we Christians/Catholics will be under increasing attack. Christ said we are to love our enemies and God loves them as much as us. We Christians/Catholics will have plenty of opportunity to stand up for our faith in the months ahead. We should continue to do that!
Ocean Joe
January 6, 2021 at 8:23 am
Joe Biden is a practicing Catholic, but that never stopped your pals from calling him senile, or a Marxist, etc. As for Cuba and Republicans. Castro’s little brother is still there. 6 years of Nixon, 8 years of Reagan, 4 years of Bush, Sr., 8 years of Bush, Jr. 4 years of Trump and the Castro family is still in control. In fact, the ONLY president who ever tried to militarily dislodge him was Kennedy, a Democrat, although the effort was half-hearted and failed. I guess Republicans could have done better…you vote for them and they give you speeches but no action.
Marco is OK, especially when you compare him to Scott and DeSantis.
Michalli
January 6, 2021 at 8:24 am
Since Mr. Rubio is Hispanic can’t we also consider Mr. Cuomo’s statement racist as well?