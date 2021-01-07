Connect with us

Headlines SW Florida

Andrew Warren clears Eric Robinson of any wrongdoing

Headlines Presidential

House rejects objection to Joe Biden's Arizona win
Eric Robinson. Image via Facebook

Headlines

Andrew Warren clears Eric Robinson of any wrongdoing

Now he may sue a political opponent behind the accusations.

on

An investigation into prominent Florida campaign treasurer Eric Robinson found no wrongdoing. And now he plans to sue a political opponent he believes to be behind accusations.

“I am exploring my legal options,” he said.

State Attorney Andrew Warren informed Robinson that his office reviewed facts surrounding a complaint made by George Thurlow. Complaints had been filed both with the Florida Ethics Commission and with the State Attorney’s Office in Sarasota.

The matter became public when 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky, a Republican who uses Robinson as his own campaign manager, recused himself from the case. Gov. Ron DeSantis reassigned the matter to the 13th Judicial Circuit under Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Since Robinson serves as treasurer for numerous Republican candidates and political committees in Florida, the active criminal investigation was used to slight many campaigns.

But Warren in December concluded there was no reason to file any charges related to accusations. Rather, he found mistakes were made with the political committee Florida Country, but Robinson properly corrected the records, the only reason any mistake became evident.

“The law requires that he would have the specific intent to commit this crime. The State does not have evidence to prove that Eric Robinson violated Florida Statute §106(5) and thus no charges will be filed,” a report states.

Thurlow and Robinson both are deeply involved in Sarasota politics, and Robinson said Thurlow in fact was investigating his professional work on behalf of Tom Edwards. Edwards successfully ran against Robinson for a Sarasota County School Board seat, unseating the prominent Republican in an August election.

Now, Robinson said he’s considering suing Edwards.

“The fact that Mr. Edwards paid someone $2,000 to smear me and use the criminal justice system for dirty campaign tricks is beyond belief,” Robinson said.

He took umbrage at being attacked not just for his actions as a School Board member but in ways that could damage him professionally. There, the finding by Warren’s office was especially important.

“Again, every single complaint that has been filed against me has proven to be false,” he said.

Pr Request for Eric Robinson[17327] by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

 

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.