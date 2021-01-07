Andrew Warren clears Eric Robinson of any wrongdoing

An investigation into prominent Florida campaign treasurer Eric Robinson found no wrongdoing. And now he plans to sue a political opponent he believes to be behind accusations.

“I am exploring my legal options,” he said.

State Attorney Andrew Warren informed Robinson that his office reviewed facts surrounding a complaint made by George Thurlow. Complaints had been filed both with the Florida Ethics Commission and with the State Attorney’s Office in Sarasota.

The matter became public when 12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky, a Republican who uses Robinson as his own campaign manager, recused himself from the case. Gov. Ron DeSantis reassigned the matter to the 13th Judicial Circuit under Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Since Robinson serves as treasurer for numerous Republican candidates and political committees in Florida, the active criminal investigation was used to slight many campaigns.

But Warren in December concluded there was no reason to file any charges related to accusations. Rather, he found mistakes were made with the political committee Florida Country, but Robinson properly corrected the records, the only reason any mistake became evident.

“The law requires that he would have the specific intent to commit this crime. The State does not have evidence to prove that Eric Robinson violated Florida Statute §106(5) and thus no charges will be filed,” a report states.

Thurlow and Robinson both are deeply involved in Sarasota politics, and Robinson said Thurlow in fact was investigating his professional work on behalf of Tom Edwards. Edwards successfully ran against Robinson for a Sarasota County School Board seat, unseating the prominent Republican in an August election.

Now, Robinson said he’s considering suing Edwards.

“The fact that Mr. Edwards paid someone $2,000 to smear me and use the criminal justice system for dirty campaign tricks is beyond belief,” Robinson said.

He took umbrage at being attacked not just for his actions as a School Board member but in ways that could damage him professionally. There, the finding by Warren’s office was especially important.

“Again, every single complaint that has been filed against me has proven to be false,” he said.

