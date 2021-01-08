Personnel note: Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney adds two veteran government affairs pros

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney welcomed Mike Grissom and Mark Kruse to its Florida State Government Relations group this week.

Grissom joins as principal and Kruse as senior advisor.

“Mike and Mark bring decades of executive branch, legislative and policy experience, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our government relations practice. Our clients will benefit from their insight and expertise related to economic development initiatives, rural infrastructure, business relocation incentives and more,” said Michael Harrell, who chairs Buchanan’s Florida State Government Relations practice.

Grissom has nearly two decades of local, state and federal election and policy experience.

He is a former executive vice president of Enterprise Florida, where he led legislative and external affairs efforts on behalf of the organization.

The University of Central Florida alumnus has also served as executive director of the Republican Party of Florida, as senior director of political affairs at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and as a political strategist to former Gov. Rick Scott and former Attorney General Bill McCollum.

“I’m excited to collaborate with Buchanan’s teams in Tallahassee and Washington, DC as we advocate for our clients in Florida and get the state’s economy back on track,” he said.

Kruse comes to Buchanan from Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ Office of Policy and Budget, Transportation and Economic Development Unit, where he served as a Policy Coordinator. He also served in several positions in former Gov. Rick Scott’s administration.

The Florida State University College of Law graduate has also served on staff in various capacities in the Florida House and in the Senate Commerce Committee.

His private sector experience includes working as assistant general counsel/director of loan closing at Florida First Capital Finance Corp. and several years in private practice. He holds a lifetime appointment as an International Civil-law Notary, one of less than 200 attorneys in Florida with that distinction.

“As I transition back to private practice, I am looking forward to using my law degree and legislative knowledge to help Buchanan’s clients meet their policy goals in Florida,” added Kruse.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm provides legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients in a broad array of industries, including finance, energy, healthcare and the life sciences.

The firm employs 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, four of them in Florida. It has some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation on its client sheet, including 50 of the Fortune 100.