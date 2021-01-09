Florida man carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern arrested in Pinellas

Pinellas County jail has booked the man photographed gleefully carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the breach of the Capitol on Wednesday.

Adam Christian Johnson was booked Friday night on one charge, and is being held on a federal marshal warrant, according to Pinellas County jail records.

The 36-year old is awaiting trial.

Johnson garnered national attention after being photographed at the Capitol riots. The now infamous photo shows Johnson carrying Pelosi’s lectern and waving at the camera. The internet has since turned the image into a meme sensation, including one replacing Johnson’s face with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pro-Donald Trump riots Wednesday led to the death of five individuals and left the country shaken. The armed-mob stormed the Capitol, leading to the evacuation of members of Congress.