Last Call for 1.14.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Ed. Note — It’s Michelle and Peter‘s ninth anniversary 🎉 so we’re gonna give the love birds 💞 a day off from writing Sunburn. We’ll be back in your inboxes with Takeaways from Tallahassee on Saturday.

___

Florida is getting $85.8 million from the federal government to combat homelessness and housing instability across the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The money, made available through the CARES Act, will be used to provide rental assistance, support emergency shelters, and fund outreach programs to connect homeless Floridians with local housing and other essential services.

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Floridians, no matter their circumstances, have the resources they need to succeed,” DeSantis said. “This federal funding will ensure those experiencing homelessness have the necessary level of support and can access the wraparound services they need to get back on their feet and begin or continue on their journey to economic stability and independence.”

The funding comes out of a $2.96 billion Emergency Solutions Grants allocation made to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Florida’s Emergency Solutions Grant will be administered by the Department of Children and Families, the single point of contact within state government for the 27 Continuums of Care and other agencies, organizations, and stakeholders serving the homeless population.

“I’m grateful for this federal funding and Governor DeSantis’ support, which together, will allow the Continuums of Care to expand the important work they’re doing in communities throughout Florida,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said. “I look forward to seeing the impact their efforts will have on individuals and families who are working hard and taking next steps to achieve economic self-sufficiency.”

___

A bill filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes that would allow dental therapists to practice in Florida is earning praise from a statewide coalition of dentists, dental hygienists and community advocates.

SB 604 would set up licensing guidelines for the dentistry equivalent of a physician assistant. Dental therapists can perform simple procedures, such as filling a cavity, without a full-on DDM over their shoulder.

Floridians for Dental Access approves.

“Now is the time to bring dental therapy to Florida,” said Tami Miller, executive director of Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association and a member of Floridians for Dental Access. “One in four Floridians don’t have access to a dentist, and this measure will increase access to dental care and bring down overall costs for Florida families.”

According to Floridians for Dental Access, dental therapists have provided care safely in other states across the nation for more than 15 years.

The coalition is also a fan of the bill’s other major provision, which would allow Medicaid to reimburse for dental services provided in a mobile dental unit. The change would make it easier for providers to travel to dental care deserts, where their services are needed most.

Floridians for Dental Access said Brandes’ bill could help improve Floridians’ overall health, especially children and seniors. About 20% of Florida children suffer from treatable dental issues, while a third of seniors have lost six or more teeth due to tooth decay or gum disease.

“When individuals don’t have access to dental care, consequences are far-reaching,” said Miller. “Minor problems can grow to complications that require more complex and costly procedures. Furthermore, poor dental health can negatively impact education, job performance and overall health.”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,503,529 FL residents (+13,381 since Wednesday)

— 27,663 Non-FL residents (+339 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 12,522 Travel related

— 561,886 Contact with a confirmed case

— 16,978 Both

— 912,143 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 67,036 in FL

Deaths:

— 23,981 in FL

Evening Reads

“Joe Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns” via CNN

“Rare Pentagon mission: Armed troops in capital” via Eric Schmitt, Helene Cooper and David E. Sanger of The New York Times

“Dozens of people on FBI terrorist watch list came to D.C. the day of Capitol riot” via Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu and Marissa J. Lang of The Washington Post

“Donald Trump impeachment trial could begin on Inauguration Day” via Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press

“Most House Republicans did what the rioters wanted” via Zeynep Tufekci of The Atlantic

“U.S. Capitol riot, a Black Lives Matter protest: A visual comparison of two starkly different policing responses” via Rachel Chason and Samantha Schmidt of The Washington Post

“When mob inciters become lions of the left” via Helen Andrews of The Wall Street Journal

“A man who carried a Confederate flag into the Capitol has been arrested.” via Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio, Adam Goldman and

“Stripe bans Trump, but donations still come through” via Peter Rudegeair and Emily Glazer of The Washington Post

“Trump backers seek online refuges after big tech backlash” via David Klepper and Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press

“Ashley Moody disavows politics, but fights Trump’s battles” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times

“Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall to close next week at request of law enforcement” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

“Moderna CEO says the world will have to live with COVID ‘forever’” via Berkeley Lovelace, Jr. Of CNBC

“Florida coronavirus vaccine rollout stymied by US supply limits, state emergency manager says” via Cindy Krischer Goodman and David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Florida lawmakers respond to COVID-19 with … tort reform” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Tampa Bay Times

“Vaccine fraud prevention bill flies through pandemic committee” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

“Environmentalists sue to stop Florida from controlling wetlands development” via Zachary T. Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times

“Space Florida eyeing consolation prizes after Alabama wins Space Force” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“It’s not that we can’t open more locations. It’s that we can’t feed those locations. Just like we couldn’t feed testing centers in the beginning because there weren’t enough swabs, weren’t enough tests, it’s the almost identical issue.” — Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz on Florida’s vaccine supply.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights