Last Call for 1.13.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

The Florida Sheriffs Association has launched a new podcast.

“FSACast,” hosted by Matt Dunagan, features conversations with Florida’s sheriffs, elected officials, and law enforcement professionals from across the country about the top issues relevant to Florida residents and visitors.

The first three episodes, already available for binging, feature FSA President and Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, FSA Training Chair and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey as well as FSA Research Committee Chair and Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson.

When the 2021 Legislative Session begins in March, the program will undergo a temporary format shift.

Every Monday from March 1 through Sine Die, FSA government affairs coordinator Allie McNair will give listeners a sitrep on all public safety bills moving through the Legislature. She’ll also interview some of the people involved in the process to provide an inside look at the big picture items the Legislature is discussing.

FSACast is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or Stitcher. The episode can also be accessed on FSA’s website.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,490,148 FL residents (+13,664 since Tuesday)

— 27,324 Non-FL residents (+326 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 12,393 Travel related

— 556,497 Contact with a confirmed case

— 16,733 Both

— 904,525 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 66,634 in FL

Deaths:

— 23,759 in FL

Quote of the Day

“Everybody counts and everybody is accountable, up to and including the President of the United States.” — U.S. Rep. Val Demings, after voting to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time.

