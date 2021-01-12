Personnel note: Kevin Cabrera joins Mercury Public Affairs as Senior Vice President

Mercury has brought on Kevin Cabrera as a senior vice president in its Florida office, the bipartisan public strategy firm announced Tuesday.

Cabrera brings a wealth of government relations, campaign and public affairs experience to Mercury’s Sunshine State operation.

“Kevin is an exciting addition to the Florida team,” Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney said. “Mercury’s Florida operation is made up of the state’s top strategists across party lines and Kevin will be an asset to our clients in the nation’s largest swing-state.”

Most recently, Cabrera worked as the Florida state director for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee, which delivered the battleground state for Trump and showed substantial gains with minority voters across the state.

Previously, the Florida native represented local governments and corporate clients before the legislative, executive, and local branches of government.

“Mercury is top-tier, and I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and talented team. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to provide successful outcomes for our clients,” Cabrera said.

Mercury provides a comprehensive suite of public strategy services that includes federal government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and a bipartisan grassroots mobilization network in all 50 states.

The firm has an established global presence, with U.S. offices in Washington, D.C., New York, California, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, Montana, Texas, Iowa, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as international offices in London and Mexico City.

The company has been expanding in the Sunshine State for years, including with the addition of former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Emilio González and former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller as co-chairmen of its Florida team last year.