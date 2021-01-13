Connect with us

'This vaccine is our ray of hope': Rollout frustrations plague Scott Rivkees

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees.

Senators pushed the state’s chief health officers for answers on the vaccine rollout.

Senators on the Senate Health Policy Committee gave voice Wednesday to Floridians frustrated with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pressed Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on the rollout’s progress, future and efficiency in the state, which on Tuesday topped 1.5 million positive cases. As of early Tuesday, 648,353 people have been vaccinated, including 51,234 people who have received their booster shot.

Sen. Aaron Bean repeatedly demanded answers from Rivkees and Department of Health Deputy Secretary Shamarial Roberson ahead of a Nassau County Commission emergency meeting on the vaccine. The public perception has been that getting a shot is a free-for-all.

“The frustrating thing is there hasn’t been any communication,” the Fernandina Beach Republican said.

“The one thing that I want you guys to take away is that there is great frustration throughout the entire state over this vaccine distribution,” he added. “I know there’s a shortage, but I think we can handle a shortage if we understand it and it’s communicated.”

Asking people to be patient is heartbreaking, Rivkees told senators.

“As soon as vaccine gets to the state of Florida, we will get it to individuals who are in need, and we will work with you to ensure that you get vaccinated,” he said.

Without giving any certainty on the timeline of when Florida may be passed the pandemic, the Surgeon General expressed optimism on the fight against the virus.

His reluctance to give an estimate on the rollout’s time scale is largely because the federal government allocates vaccine on a week to week basis, and Johnson & Johnson has not filed for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine. Additionally, experts have not determined what percentage of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, further complicating projections.

Nevertheless, Rivkees called the vaccines “the scientific breakthrough of the year,” a critical layer on top of social distancing practices.

“We need to realize that this vaccine is our ray of hope,” he said. “This vaccine is our path forward out of this pandemic.”

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

