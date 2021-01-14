Manny Díaz files cease and desist against Raúl Martínez show for airing misconduct allegations

Sen. Manny Díaz has sent a cease and desist letter to a radio show hosted by former Hialeah Mayor Raúl Martínez for elevating accusations of misconduct the Senator calls a “slanderous political attack.”

Martínez, who led the city as a Democrat for 24 years, hosted Jenny Lee Molina and Sasha Tirador on his radio show with Radio Caracol Tuesday afternoon after the former tweeted allegations calling Díaz a “pervert” and an “inappropriate teacher.”

Díaz, a Hialeah Republican, took to Facebook and Instagram Tuesday evening to denounce the accusation, which he says is false and were elevated by Democratic operatives.

“Throughout my career as an educator, administrator and public servant, I have always stood on the side of our students regardless of race, gender or personal point of views,” he wrote. “It is disgusting and impermissible that Democrat operatives have fabricated a slanderous political attack to target me and my character because they dislike my strong conservative values and opinions.”

“My record proves that the comments that have been made about my career as an educator are baseless and defamatory,” he continued. “I am compelled to issue a cease and desist order and file legal action against the radio station and all individuals involved in this politically-motivated hit job.”

In response to one of the Senator’s tweets Thursday about counseling for students after the U.S. Capitol riot, Molina tweeted her own reply, sparking the conflict.

“Diaz, it’s concerning that myself and other high school students you taught still think you’re a pervert and inappropriate teacher who talked about “rolling at Space” openly. You were 28. I was 17. Still remember you trying to be the “cool” teacher who was a little too friendly,” she said.

“You were also a baseball coach and one of the other coaches (Coach Plaza) married his own student right after she graduated high school – it was the culture between the coaches who were 10 years older or so to be flirty: ‘You look nice today’ and ‘your legs look toned.’ Umm,” she continued.

The Senator asked Martínez to conduct background research on Molina before airing the show, Díaz’s attorney, Yohana de la Torre, told Florida Politics. Tirador, a Democratic consultant, pitched the segment to Martínez, she added.

Martínez is one of Díaz’s political rivals.

“To be abundantly clear, Senator Diaz fully and unequivocally denies these baseless and defamatory claims,” according to the cease and desist letter. “As will be illustrated below, these assertions made now 20 years later contradict Ms. Molina’s own statements made in the past and are clearly politically motivated due to Senator Diaz’s conservative political views.”