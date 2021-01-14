Connect with us

FDLE arrests former Broward Schools Chief Information Officer after grand jury indictment

Vaccine fraud prevention bill flies through pandemic committee

Anthony Hunter is accused of illegally funneling business to a friend’s company.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) took former Broward County School Board Chief Information Officer Anthony Hunter into custody after a grand jury indicted Hunter on charges he awarded a large equipment contract to a friend’s business.

According to officials, Hunter tampered with the Broward School Board’s bidding process to send $17 million Recordex interactive panels to Georgia resident David Allen. The grand jury heard evidence showing Hunter then leased a large lake house from Allen, which Hunter then bought for around $150,000 below market value.

Hunter’s attorney has denied any wrongdoing.

“This unconscionable breach of trust by a public servant hurt taxpayers and undermined the integrity of his position,” said Troy Walker of FDLE’s Miami Regional Operations Center.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our agents and analysts and our federal and state partners on this case, this arrest and indictment shows that backdoor dealings by public servants will not be tolerated in Florida.”

Investigators say Allen made those purchases through a company called Education Consultants, Inc. Allen then hired both Hunter and his son to work for a separate company, Alertpoint, LLC.

Hunter is now facing two second-degree felonies: one count of unlawful compensation and one count of bid tampering.

“I am proud of the work the statewide grand jury put into this case, as well as the efforts of my Statewide Prosecutors and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

“Let this be a lesson to anyone attempting to abuse the public trust; all public servants can and will be held accountable for their unlawful actions.”

Allen’s purchases took place from 2015-2019. Hunter’s attorney, Eric Schwartzreich, said he intends to contest the grand jury charges.

“Mr. Hunter did not engage in any unethical or criminal behavior,” Schwartzreich said, According to the Miami Herald.

“He is innocent of any wrongdoing, and he looks forward to his day in court to clear his name.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

