Rick Scott blasts proposed virus relief funds for New York as political ‘payback’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spent part of his Sunday morning warning a cable news audience about so-called “blue state bailouts.”

The Senator, appearing on Sunday morning’s edition of Fox and Friends, railed against the latest COVID-19 spending proposed by President-elect Joe Biden, to the benefit of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Scott, a first-term Republican who also is helming Senate campaign efforts for the 2022 cycle, railed against a small fraction of that proposed federal support: $2 billion to New York that would be swept from FEMA and repurposed.

The Senator, who has focused intensely on Florida vs. New York comparisons for years now, blasted the proposed spend as politically-targeted “payback.”

“This is just payback,” Scott told interviewer Will Cain. “This is just Joe Biden saying ‘Oh, Chuck Schumer you helped me … Oh, Bill DiBlasio you helped me.'”

“So here’s two billion dollars from FEMA that’s supposed to go for hurricanes and floods and wildfires and other natural disasters. And what he … what Biden wants to do is give it to DiBlasio and [New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo and say ‘I know you can’t live within your means. I know other states are going to pay for this. But we’re going to give you some money for free, because we like you.'”

“This is wrong,” Scott added. “We shouldn’t have Florida taxpayers bailing out New York. New York cannot live within its means.”

“I want targeted help for people. But to bailout these blue states makes no sense,” Scott added.

The Senator’s critique of so-called “blue state bailouts” is well established at this point, but the Sunday morning talking points on the subject perhaps illustrate the near term future for Scott.

Now liberated from having to defend the indefensible from the Trump administration, he and other Republican lawmakers will have more latitude to position themselves as responsible stewards of America’s finances in spots like this.