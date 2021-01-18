Last Call for 1.18.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released a special episode of the FDACS Podcast featuring Desmond Meade.

Meade is the executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a TIME 100 honoree, and the activist behind Amendment 4, the voting rights restoration amendment approved by nearly 65% of voters in the 2018 election.

Meade and Fried discuss what they describe as a “broken” clemency system for restoring civil and voting rights in Florida, as well as Meade’s personal journey of redemption and what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy means to him.

As a member of the Cabinet, Fried also serves on Florida’s Clemency Board. She has been a vocal critic of the state’s “crushingly restrictive” rights restoration process, through just 31 Floridians earned back voting rights since 2019 when the Governor and current Cabinet officers took office.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ three predecessors, 234,000 Floridians had their rights restored.

In addition to the podcast, Fried presented a Cabinet Proclamation declaring January 18 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Florida. A virtual ceremony featured a presentation hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,550,444 FL residents (+7,877 since Sunday)

— 28,837 Non-FL residents (+125 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 12,921 Travel related

— 578,619 Contact with a confirmed case

— 17,523 Both

— 941,381 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 68,170 in FL

Deaths:

— 24,657 in FL

“Rebekah Jones, state’s former COVID-19 data manager, bonds out of jail in Florida” via Lois K. Solomon of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“There really are serious crimes out there they could be investigating. I think we’ve seen that in the last few weeks. But they seem to be spending an extraordinary amount of time, effort, and resources on Rebekah Jones. It is really quite remarkable.” — Steve Dobson, attorney for Jones, a former DOH data scientist.

