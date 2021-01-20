Last Call for 1.20.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The coronavirus pandemic hit Florida’s economy hard and it could come out the other end looking a bit different.

Next week the Florida Chamber of Commerce will provide an in-depth analysis of where the state economy stands, how various job sectors are faring in the recovery thus far, and the economic outlook for the year ahead.

The cornerstone of the 2021 Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit will be the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Official 2021 Outlook, produced by Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., the Chamber’s chief economist, but the event will also feature other prominent economists as well as state agency heads, industry leaders and elected officials.

The event, slated for Jan. 28 at 1 p.m., will kick off with an address from Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson, followed by CFO Jimmy Patronis, who will give an overview of Florida’s budget and a 2021 outlook. Mark Vitner, the senior economist at Wells Fargo, will speak on the national and global economies and bring an outside perspective on Florida’s economy.

New Department of Economic Opportunity Director Dane Eagle will moderate a panel discussion titled “Diversifying and Growing Florida’s Economy Panel.” It features Enterprise Florida President & CEO Jamal Sowell, Florida Power & Light Company senior director of economic development Crystal Stiles and Florida Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale.

The back half of the summit will see Florida Realtors economist Brad O’Connor brief viewers on Florida’s real estate market while PNC Capital Advisors VP John Coates will examine recovery progress for the state’s major trading partners.

Registration information and a full agenda 2021 Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit are available on the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 1,571,840 FL residents (+11,825 since Tuesday)

— 29,171 Non-FL residents (+89 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 13,163 Travel related

— 587,554 Contact with a confirmed case

— 17,824 Both

— 953,299 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 68,932 in FL

Deaths:

— 24,965 in FL

Quote of the Day

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward. And we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail. We have never, ever, ever, ever failed in America when we’ve acted together.” — President Joe Biden, in his inaugural address.

