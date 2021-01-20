Connect with us

Hillsborough county inches closer to 100K COVID-19 cases

At the current rate, Hillsborough could reach 100K cases within two weeks.

Hillsborough County confirmed 516 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to Florida Department of Health data released Wednesday.

The county has reported 94,012 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic — making it only a matter of time till it crosses the 95,000 mark, and eventually 100,000. At this rate, the county could reach six figures in less than two weeks.

The county has seen a steady case report of around 500 each day this week, down from last week when new cases were coming in about 1,000 or more at a time. The county recorded one additional death since Tuesday’s report, bringing the virus’s death toll in Hillsborough County to 1,198.

The county also recorded eight new hospitalizations.

Pinellas County is showing a similar trend, reporting steady numbers throughout the week. On Tuesday, the county saw 315 new cases, down from Monday’s 402 but in line with this week’s average daily caseload, which has stayed around 300.

Pinellas reported four additional deaths in the latest report, and 25 new hospitalizations. The county’s death toll sits at 1,206.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pinellas County has recorded 55,241 cases.

Pinellas County reported a positivity rate of 7.85%, down from Monday’s 9.19%, but higher than the previous few days.

 Hillsborough’s Tuesday positivity rate was 10.94%, higher than the last two days, which were around 10%.

The counties have also been administering vaccines to seniors.

Hillsborough County has vaccinated 53,111 individuals, including 9,176 of whom have completed their doses, and Pinellas has vaccinated 49,733 people, 8,490 of whom have received a second dose.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

