Connect with us

Influence Tampa Bay

Jackie Toledo appropriations request would provide $750K for at-risk mothers and babies program

Headlines Influence

Manny Diaz bill would expand eligibility, maximize parental choice in K-12 scholarship programs
HousePhotoOriginal6480
Photo via Florida House.

Influence

Jackie Toledo appropriations request would provide $750K for at-risk mothers and babies program

The Nurse-Family Partnership program provides services to at-risk expectant mothers.

on

Tampa Rep. Jackie Toledo is asking the state for a funding boost for the Nurse-Family Partnership program in an appropriations bill filed Thursday. 

In HB 2133, Toledo requests $750,000 from the state to help fund the non-profit. The non-recurring request is $250,000 more than another last year, when Toledo successfully secured $500,000 for the program. 

The statewide nonprofit pairs expectant, at-risk mothers with a registered nurse, who maintains regular health visits through the child’s second birthday, according to the appropriations request. The nurses coach, guide and educate the mothers in order to improve the quality of life for both mother and child. 

The program serves between 50 to 100 individuals at a time, according to the appropriations request. Since its launch in 2008, the nonprofit has served nearly 5,500 families across 20 Florida counties. The request also cites studies showing the beneficial impact of the program on health and socioeconomic factors. 

Of the state funding, $330,000 would go to nurses salaries and $420,000 would be used for data collection and other resources for the program. 

The amount Toledo is requesting from the state would make up about 10% of the program’s funding. Most of the funding for the program, about 70%, comes from the federal government. 

However, with the state’s significant budget challenges expected this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19, it may be more challenging for Toledo to secure her funding request. 

The state remains in a tough budget posture this year as economists had projected a 6.1% drop in revenue. That number was later revised down $1.49 billion to $32.48 billion —  still sitting far lower than in previous years.

Toledo is also asking the state for $260,000 for the MacDonald Training Center in a local appropriations bill filed Thursday. 

The center did not receive any state funding last year, and if the legislature approves the request, it would account for 44% of the program’s funding. The appropriations request cites the impact of COVID-19 on the organization’s finances. 

The MacDonald Training Center offers post-secondary career training for individuals with disabilities. It can serve up to 144 students at a time. 

The funds from the state would be broken down, with $200,000 going to employee salaries and $60,000 to resources for the center. The appropriations bill is for nonrecurring funds, and according to the request, the center anticipates only needing state support for one more year. 

Earlier in January, Toledo filed several other appropriation bills, including one asking for $1.5 million for the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.