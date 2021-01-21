Jackie Toledo appropriations request would provide $750K for at-risk mothers and babies program

Tampa Rep. Jackie Toledo is asking the state for a funding boost for the Nurse-Family Partnership program in an appropriations bill filed Thursday.

In HB 2133, Toledo requests $750,000 from the state to help fund the non-profit. The non-recurring request is $250,000 more than another last year, when Toledo successfully secured $500,000 for the program.

The statewide nonprofit pairs expectant, at-risk mothers with a registered nurse, who maintains regular health visits through the child’s second birthday, according to the appropriations request. The nurses coach, guide and educate the mothers in order to improve the quality of life for both mother and child.

The program serves between 50 to 100 individuals at a time, according to the appropriations request. Since its launch in 2008, the nonprofit has served nearly 5,500 families across 20 Florida counties. The request also cites studies showing the beneficial impact of the program on health and socioeconomic factors.

Of the state funding, $330,000 would go to nurses salaries and $420,000 would be used for data collection and other resources for the program.

The amount Toledo is requesting from the state would make up about 10% of the program’s funding. Most of the funding for the program, about 70%, comes from the federal government.

However, with the state’s significant budget challenges expected this year due to the economic impact of COVID-19, it may be more challenging for Toledo to secure her funding request.

The state remains in a tough budget posture this year as economists had projected a 6.1% drop in revenue. That number was later revised down $1.49 billion to $32.48 billion — still sitting far lower than in previous years.

Toledo is also asking the state for $260,000 for the MacDonald Training Center in a local appropriations bill filed Thursday.

The center did not receive any state funding last year, and if the legislature approves the request, it would account for 44% of the program’s funding. The appropriations request cites the impact of COVID-19 on the organization’s finances.

The MacDonald Training Center offers post-secondary career training for individuals with disabilities. It can serve up to 144 students at a time.

The funds from the state would be broken down, with $200,000 going to employee salaries and $60,000 to resources for the center. The appropriations bill is for nonrecurring funds, and according to the request, the center anticipates only needing state support for one more year.

Earlier in January, Toledo filed several other appropriation bills, including one asking for $1.5 million for the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority.