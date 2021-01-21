Gov. DeSantis appoints Bruce Bartlett as Sixth Circuit State Attorney

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday appointed Bruce L. Bartlett as State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

The appointment comes after the death of Bernie McCabe, who passed away on Jan. 1. after serving as a State Attorney since 1992. Bartlett previously served as Chief Assistant State Attorney.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls applauded DeSantis’ appointment and offered Bartlett a “full-throated” endorsement in a written statement.

“There is no person in the State of Florida more qualified for the job of Sixth Circuit State Attorney than Bruce Bartlett,” Sprowls said. “He was the chief assistant to State Attorney Bernie McCabe for nearly three decades and served in the prosecutor’s office for 40 years. He continues to serve the people in a way that shows compassion, integrity and great character. I am his first and most enthusiastic supporter.”

After McCabe’s death, Judge Anthony Rondolino appointed Bartlett to serve as the acting State Attorney for the Sixth Circuit.

Voters will vote on the position in 2022.

McCabe’s nearly three-decade tenure as a top prosecutor earned him a statewide reputation and distinction among lawmakers and beyond. His death drew reactions from lawmakers and elected officials of both parties including Sprowls.

“Among prosecutors and law enforcement officers, Bernie McCabe was a towering, heroic figure,” Sprowls said. “A true public servant, he led a life committed to justice, fairness and truth. Bernie was my mentor and my friend. I will miss him more than I can put into words, but I also know that I will carry the lessons I learned from him with me through all the days of my life.”

McCabe leaves big shoes to fill. Throughout his tenure, he launched several programs aimed at reducing the number of youth referrals to the criminal justice system including the 1999 State Attorney Safe Schools Program that placed prosecutors in middle schools to divert kids from the courts. By 2008, referrals were reduced to the point the program was discontinued.

He also launched a Child Welfare Legal Services Division in 2000, a youth offender program that was widely considered one of the most successful youth diversion models in the state. He also originated the Community Prosecuting Attorney Service System in 2001, also to reduce the number of youth prosecutions.

McCabe was 73 years old.