Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott tweaks Joe Biden for mask hypocrisy

Federal

Russia welcomes U.S. proposal to extend nuclear treaty
Rick Scott. Image via AP..

Federal

Rick Scott tweaks Joe Biden for mask hypocrisy

Scott charges Biden violated the terms of his own proposed mask mandate on Day 1.

on

A Republican U.S. Senator from Florida noted Friday a double standard from President Joe Biden regarding his own administration’s mask mandate.

Biden “and his Administration violated their own rules on their first day in office! They want to impose mandates on Americans but refuse to abide by them,” tweeted Sen. Rick Scott from his handle used for political, rather than official purposes.

Scott spotlighted a snippet of a White House press conference from Thursday, when Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy about the President’s decision to go maskless on federal property, contravening his own policy.

Her take was that Biden was “celebrating.”

“I think, Steve (SIC), he was celebrating an evening of a historic day in our country.  And certainly he signed the mask mandate because it’s a way to send a message to the American public about the importance of wearing masks, how it can save tens of thousands of lives,” Psaki said. “We take a number of COVID precautions, as you know here, in terms of testing, social distancing, mask wearing ourselves, as we do every single day.  But I don’t know that I have more for you on it than that.”

She conceded little ground in the followup, suggesting the singularity of the moment prevailed.

“Yesterday was a historic moment in our history.  He was inaugurated as President of the United States. He was surrounded by his family.  We take a number of precautions, but I don’t think — I think we have big — bigger issues to worry about at this moment in time.”

For Scott and other Republicans, the mask issue predominated in 2020. Here in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis was pressed routinely for a mask mandate as case loads and hospitalizations surged under the weight of COVID-19 pressures.

But as Biden and his team are finding, a mask mandate can create optics problems of its own.

For Republicans well practiced in finding disconnects between the words and the actions of Democratic leaders mandating business shutdowns and the like, Biden’s gaffe is just another narrative point in an evolving story.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.